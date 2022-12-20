In this new hyper-partisan political era, nobody is safe, not even someone held hostage by terrorists or an authoritarian regime.  These times aren’t improved by finger-pointing by those who failed miserably when they had a chance to do something about it.  That’s a far cry from the way things used to be, when we cared more about brining all Americans held captive abroad.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in Georgia. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is @JohnTures2.

Tags

Columnist

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.

Recommended for you