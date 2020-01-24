The newspaper business is not often uneventful. We see a lot. No one day is the same and it certainly isn’t boring. This week has an eventful one here at The Outlook. For starters, we kicked off the week learning details about a project for the Russell Main Office then ended the week seeing another local business permanently shut its doors.
One announcement will bring new storefronts, a restaurant and, most importantly, well-paying — $12 to $16 per hour — jobs. It will also bring rental spaces for small businesses.
But the other, which is Coffee Corner’s demise, is yet another blow to Alexander City and a damper on the growth many officials are striving for and so many residents are begging to see.
Someone recently told me people are quick to criticize someone doing a bad job but a lot slower — if ever — to praise someone doing a good job. It’s the same way with changes in our community. When we see negative things, we tend to harp on those things instead of being excited for the positive things.
Maybe it seems more negative effects are hitting Alexander City than the other way around. This point is valid, but not necessarily true.
Yes, we’ve seen four businesses in downtown Alexander City announce closures in a matter of only weeks. Makers Market closed just a week ago; Coffee Corner shut its doors for good Friday morning; Ooh La La is closing; and Frohsin’s Clothier is relocating to another state. But let’s not neglect the good coming from that. All three Main Street buildings supposedly have future plans; respective owners/responsible parties say while the doors to those particular nameplate businesses will not open, something under a new name will. Plus, Frohsin’s owner Keith Watson said the clothing store will be transformed into an event center.
Is it devastating to see doors close? Absolutely.
It’s sad to see places like the building Lake Martin Pizza Company formerly occupied still empty. It’s unfortunate to hear Factory Connection is closing and drive by an empty Sav-A-Lot building.
Does it mean our city is doomed? I don’t believe so.
Alexander City has the potential to prosper. Wins are all around us.
Russell Lands is working on a massive development. The details are still hush-hush by officials, but they’ve said it’s something the city will be proud of and something that’s a win-win for everybody. That’s good news and wasn’t that long ago yet it seems many have forgotten about it because of the recent bad economic news.
What about the success we’ve seen after revitalizing the old Russell retail store into an event center? The Mill Two Eighty has become a popular event space and honestly quite necessary spot for fundraisers and other events.
There are so many people dedicated to seeing this city grow. If they didn’t care, they wouldn’t be dedicating their jobs to doing so.
A lot of times my job is hard, and there’s maybe one day a year I wonder, “Would I be better off doing something else?” Sure, it might be less stressful to work in retail. But as a newspaper editor, I have the power to make a difference. I work somewhere where our core mission is to serve the public and improve readers’ civic lives. I may not always succeed and I may have a long way to go, but I dedicate my days to attempting to make a difference.
The same goes for those people serving our city through council and board positions, Main Street Alexander City, Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance, the chamber and everyone in between. Those people aren’t going to work to get a paycheck; they’re going to work to make a difference. They’re working every single day to better our city, and will it take time? Yep. Will they fail? Sometimes; we all do. But they likely won’t give up because — like so many of us — they want to see this city reach its fullest potential.
We all know the potential is there. But we have to hold on tight and be supportive until we reach that day. I’m not saying grab the fairy dust and just believe. But I’m asking us all to be fans of Alex City. Because if we aren’t, how can we expect anyone to want to join us here? How can we expect to get new people living here or new businesses locating here? Who will want to occupy those empty buildings? If we don’t even believe in our own city, how could anyone else?
One day, we’ll be lucky like we’ve gotten with Amadeus Development Group which is responsible for the future development at the Main Office. Just as they have, someone else will take notice of the goldmine we have here — the lake, tourism, property, people and all the assets we have — and want to stake a claim and plant roots here.
We have to cheer on our city and give patronage to our local businesses. If you never walked into one of the closing businesses, you aren’t the right person to complain about Alex City’s supposed downfall. Pointing fingers, placing blame and offering up unrealistic solutions isn’t helpful. Actually showing up for your community is.
Businesses will always come and go, but that’s the key — go and come.
I think residents would do well to remember the old adage, “When one door closes, another will open.”