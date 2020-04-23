I wonder what life will be like after the coronavirus health pandemic is a thing of the past. I wonder how long that will be. With varying opinions about when the economy will reopen, that is still uncertain at this point.
Typically, in times of tragedy the country pulls together. And we are doing that, coming together — only apart.
Life-changing moments like this have always left lasting effects on society.
The Great Depression taught people to be conservative. My grandmother lived during that time and at her house, you didn’t throw away much. Almost everything was repurposed and reused. Take an empty butter container for example. Anytime I reached in the fridge for butter, I wasn’t sure if I would get that or last night’s leftovers.
Recycle and reuse. That mentality stuck with many who lived through that difficult time in American history. I remember my grandmother even found a way reused old tires by painting them bright colors and turning them into raised flowerbeds. Nothing went to waste.
I wonder if virtual classrooms that have become part of “the normal” will remain the norm. I wonder if some, perhaps many, will choose to continue this new way of schooling their children. While some may be struggling to teach children at home, others may find the style is more suitable for their household.
As doctors and patients become more comfortable with telemedicine, will this new trend stick? Will it thrive over the traditional trip to a doctor’s office? We will see. Perhaps doctors could start making house calls again.
What about movie theaters? Will hundreds pack into a theater to see a movie debut again, ever?
Just saying, a drive-in movie theater would be great right about now. They say what was old becomes new again.
Will people pack into stadiums by the droves to watch sporting events again? Time will tell.
Will Zoom meetings take the place of traditional business conferences and meetings?
How about schools? Imagine a world where every student was issued a device and did not have step foot on campus to gain an education. Seemed less likely a month ago but today it’s the new norm.
It would certainly cut down on the cost of educating students if a facility to house them isn’t a requirement.
One thing that has come from the coronavirus is personal protective equipment, or mask and gloves. Almost everyone is wearing them and for good reason. But it would be nice if someone could start making these masks with a smile drawn, painted or stitched on them.
I went to Walmart to pick up some supplies Saturday and I didn’t wear a mask but almost everyone else did.
Well, you know how some people are huggers? I am not a hugger but I am a smiler. I love to smile. Smiling is the best. As I passed people in the aisles, I smiled at them but with masks on I could not tell if they were smiling back.
This made me sad. As I continued through the store, I stopped smiling. I felt so outta place with my smile.
I know people are anxious right now; I am too. I know people are uncertain during this time. But let’s try to put on our best smile — even if it’s drawn on a mask — and get through this with a positive attitude.
I understand it will not be this week or next or probably even the next, but we will get through this. In the meantime, let’s try our best to make the best of the situation.
But I do hope someone will start putting smiles on their masks. I know this is a serious time but a small gesture like a friendly smile can have a big impact on others.
I miss seeing smiles. I didn’t realize how much I enjoyed that simple part of everyday human interaction.
