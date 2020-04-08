By all means, if you disagree with the curfew, go ahead and do what you do. It’s just like anything else; there are consequences for not following the rules/laws. Example: If you work for someone and are late excessively you will eventually lose your job. Just like if you are out past curfew, you will eventually get caught and be fined.
— Jeff Hines
It’s needed during this time. The hospital is overwhelmed with patients. It is a sad situation not only for the patients but also for the healthcare community.
— Donna Haggerty Birdwell
I don’t agree one bit. If I wanna ride my motorcycle at 2 in the morning then I should be able to do that. I’m not 16 living at home with my parents anymore and that’s what this feels like.
— Timothy Hendrix
Local government is doing it because everyone else is doing it. It’s their way of covering their back so they can say they were proactive. A nighttime curfew seems pointless.
— Trey Foshee
This goes against everything I fought for; there’s no constitutional right to have limits on going out at anytime of day because this is a free society. This is ludicrous all because of public health.
— Kevin J. Kimbrough
I think it’s good. But is this virus more active at night?!
— Todd Jordan
I for one agree. I need for (the coronavirus) to stop spreading.
— Kathy Young
Slippery slope
— Eddie Williams
Follow the curfew or pay the fine; it’s up to you.
— Frances Tapley
I have no problem with the curfew because all the stores are closed anyway.
— NaSand Goggans
I agree but I do think Alexander City should change the hours and start the curfew earlier.
— Teresa Stephens
Nope don’t agree one bit; this is a taste of socialism. It’s funny how people give up rights with a drop of a hat but yet cry about it.
— James Gardner
I have no problem with a curfew. I don’t have any business out after 10 p.m. anyway. Probably a good thing to have from now on (with the exception of those that need to work second or third shift).
— Andrew Salinas
All y’all that’s griping about the curfew, how about y’all go help the nurses and doctors and the CNAs a little and give them a break?
Everybody complains about having to stay home but when you catch it y’all want to run to them for help and they already exhausted as it is.
Nobody is trying to take away anyone’s rights here and if you’re too ignorant to see that something needs to take place then you are also part of the problem.
— Melinda Gardner