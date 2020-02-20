In April 2017, the Alabama House was embroiled in a torrid and tension saturated three-hour meeting wherein the House approved a bill designed to prohibit removing monuments and historic structures constructed on public property by a 68-29 vote. The bill’s purported objective: preserve history, learn from great achievements, but learn from the state’s mistakes and the state’s darkest hours. Ugh. Is that statement credible?
In 2019, the Alabama Supreme Court voted 9-0 Birmingham violated state law when it obscured the inscriptions etched on a Confederate monument, which has stood for over a century. The court fined Birmingham $25,000.
Attorney General Steve Marshall fumed because he wanted Birmingham popped with a $25,000 per day fine until they removed the violation. The court said, “If the legislature intended to penalize the city defendants for each day they remained in violation of the act, it could have specifically so provided, as it has done in numerous other civil statutes.” Touché. Two Alabama newspapers published a letter in which the writer said he considered obscuring the monument a desecration.
President Abraham Lincoln said, “We must settle this question now, whether in a free government, the minority have the right to break up the government whenever they choose.” Seven states did just that. Columnist Michael Gerson wrote, “The Civil War was started by slave interests, to defend an economic system based on theft of labor and the lash.”
The Confederates demanded all U.S. property, including military property and installations, remove all U.S. military personnel. The U.S. rejected their demand. Infuriated, the Confederates’ resentments erupted; they shelled Fort Sumpter, which ignited the Civil War, and 600,000 people died. Suppose a group bombed Maxwell Gunter Air Force Base, would our legislators sing them hosannas?
Gov. Kay Ivey brayed, “We can’t erase our history. When special interests wanted to tear down our historical monuments I said no.” Are the 29 House members who opposed the bill a special interest group? In 2015, Gov. Robert Bentley ordered all Confederate flags removed from the statehouse. Therefore, State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) introduced legislation to prevent a reoccurrence. Rep. Mack Butler said the monuments should be preserved as a history lesson.
Ivey, Allen and Butler’s assertions prove intellectually dishonest, morally repugnant and ethically abhorrent. Alabama can’t erase its history, but it shouldn’t confound its present and future by celebrating insurrectionists. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted, “I am fighting to attract the best and brightest talent to our welcoming city, not protecting hurtful monuments of the past.” In fact, Butler should sponsor a bill that ensures Alabama textbooks provide an accurate portrayal of the Confederacy and the Civil War.
If robbers stole the University of Alabama’s national championship trophies, does that erase their championship winning history? Miscreants hooked up a flatbed, hauled away the Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson and Cam Newton monuments, does that destroy the players’ Heisman winning history? No. The symbol, the monument, is gone, but not the substance, the players’ Heisman exploits.
Men devised auction blocks, in which black men and black women were poked and prodded like a horse, a mule or a cow. Slave owners beat, burned and brutalized slaves, ripped families asunder and raped black women with impunity. It’s outrageous to whitewash the Confederacy. Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, located 59 Confederate monuments in Montgomery. Yet nothing memorialized the horrors that slavery mass produced. Therefore, Stevenson/EJI built the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.
John Brown disdained pacifistic abolitionism, thus he assembled his comrades and stormed the federal armory at Harper’s Ferry. Their goal: incite a slave liberation movement. In October 1859 Brown was arrested, charged with treason, convicted and hanged two months later.
The Confederates committed treason. They don’t deserve monuments.