I’ve always been a glass-half-empty kind of girl. Whether it was my attitude or circumstance, it’s just how I viewed life. But if experiences have taught me anything it’s that won’t really get you anywhere.
It’s easy to be glass half empty. It’s easy to see the negative in everything. It’s easy to play victim, to complain, to want what you don’t have. That’s the easy part and we’re all capable of it.
But what about being glass half full? What about trying to embrace what we have?
I’ve faced trauma — some I’ll never talk about and some I’m open about. We all have.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused many of us to turn bitter and negative and turn to blaming others for what’s wrong in the world. What if we took this time to look inward? What if we used this time for reflection? I’ll go first.
I’ve made mistakes — some pretty bad ones and many I want to forget. I’ve also made mistakes I love to share because they progressed my life and gave me fodder to help others who may face similar circumstances. Yes, life is tough right now for everyone. But it is. Tough. For everyone.
Nothing is easy. People are losing jobs. People are at high risk of getting ill and even dying. Some people are at risk of losing relationships due to distance or losing relationships due to closeness.
Some people have to sacrifice doing the things they love, seeing the people they love and that means change. Change is an inevitable in this world. But we are all in this together.
We have the chance to appreciate what we have — whether you get to spend more time with your kids; perhaps you have to work longer hours, which means you still have a job; maybe you have to learn how to handle your money more frugally and create a budget; perhaps it’s rediscovering a favorite pastime. We all have the chance to learn something.
The world faces so much discrimination it can make you lose hope but this is one of many rare times in the world we are all facing the same circumstance. Every single person is in this and every single person is having to cope in his or her own way and make unwanted changes and sacrifices for his or her life or the lives of their families and friends.
And I feel for every one of them.
There are very few things we can control in this world but our response to circumstance is one of them. When I lost Lee a few months back and I faced difficult conditions surrounding it, my brother’s advice was to control what I can control. I can’t control other people — none of us can. We can control only our actions, our thinking and our reactions.
I beg each of you to take this uncertain time and instead of pointing fingers at others and wasting time critiquing happenings and people you have no control over, to look inward. Make this a time of reflection on yourself.
What would you like to do differently? Who do you want to be? How has this devastating, unknown situation made you feel and what does it make you want to change?
I want to remind my family how much they mean to me. I want to hug my grandparents who are in a memory care facility who will likely forget who I am by the time this is all over. I’d like to play with my innocent niece who makes the world feel just about perfect. I want to reconnect with friends I’ve lost touch with and share a meal and a glass of wine over laughter.
And I want to find myself. When all this first happened, I saw only the negative. I thought, ‘This is great. My best friend and my rock, my constant, is gone and now we have to social isolate.’ I thought the world was going to come crashing down.
I’m not saying I don’t still feel that way some days but I’m trying to embrace rediscovery. Embrace the opportunity for solitude and reflection. Embrace the chance to recognize what I’ve done wrong and what I’ve done right and how I want to live again when ‘things go back to normal.’
Let’s be honest. It’s going to be a while. So realize you are not alone; you do not have to spend your time worrying about others. You need to worry about yourself and your circumstance and how you want that to play out.
Monday is Lee’s birthday and I’ve had my time to play victim and I’ve had my time to feel miserable and use the excuse I can do and say and feel and think how I want because of that. But I also decided it’s time to do some good. Use this time to remember him fondly; reconnect with who I was without him; and find a way to incorporate all he’s taught me into how I can be a better me moving forward.