There was a lot to unpack from a busy last few days in sports, so here are my scattered thoughts.
Super 7 was worth the watch
The AHSAA’s Super 7 football championships once again delivered quality entertainment. Only two of the seven games were blowouts and even those had some memorable moments.
One of the biggest takeaways, though, was the number of underclassmen quarterbacks who were really good. Piedmont, Mars Hill and Fyffe all made it to their classifications’ championship games led by a freshman, an eighth-grader and a sophomore, respectively. Piedmont and Fyffe’s youngsters not only led their teams to the title but also each took home their respective MVP trophies in the Class 3A and 2A games.
Considering neither is simply out-athleting their opponents, it speaks volumes about their leadership skills and the coaching they have received.
Story is a monster for Lanett
The aforementioned eighth-grade quarterback for Mars Hills probably would have won the Class 1A crown for his team had it not been for Lanett’s Kristian Story.
Most thought Story would have a big day as he is literally a giant among men at times in that classification, but he exceeded those expectations and then some. The 6-foot-2 senior was dazzling as a runner, deadly as a passer and dominating as a defender and he may have been the best prospect in a loaded field at the entire event.
Oh, and he the holds the all-time state record for total yards and touchdowns in AHSAA history.
Dare I say the tough, elusive and charismatic Alabama commit is the best “Kristian Story” since “Jonah and the Whale?” (Sorry, just a little homophonic humor there).
Orgeron deserves praise for work at LSU
Once again, I want to publicly apologize to LSU coach Ed Orgeron for doubting his abilities. I cannot stress enough how far off base I was.
Although it may be taboo, this Alabama fan is rooting for the Tigers in the College Football Playoffs.
Alabama gets exciting bowl matchup
The Alabama versus Michigan game in the Citrus Bowl is very intriguing.
It’s certainly not the game either team planned for months ago, but it does feature two of the most historic programs in college football and two of the most polarizing coaches in the game today.
It’s also the scene of the crime from 2010 when the Tide committed assault against Michigan’s in-state rival, Michigan State. To this day, Mark Ingram and friends are removing chunks of Spartans from the cleats that were worn that day.
Four is the perfect number
Playoff expansion enthusiasts lost some ammunition this season.
There are truly not four worthy participants as Clemson, Ohio State and LSU separated themselves. But because the committee must select a fourth option, Oklahoma gets the first chance to be embarrassed. We all know it is dangerous to doubt Jalen Hurts and I certainly always wish him the best, but he has a Manute Bol-sized task in front of him against LSU. (The late Bol was a 7-foot-7 NBA player who was the second tallest ever to play in the league, for those of you who don’t know.)
Good luck, Sooners. You will need it.