Everyone give yourselves a hand.
We did it. We made it to an official SEC game week. There have been trying times, but we did it, people.
So now all that’s left to do to make it an “officially official” game week is to give you my Week 1 game predictions.
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
I am not sure any of us missed football enough to sit through this game. The Aggies have had a litany of opt-out and injuries over the last month and Vandy is probably going to be bad even by Vandy standard.
Prediction: Texas A&M 29, Vandy 9
Mississippi State at LSU
The Bengal Tigers arguably had the best season in college football history last year. The problem is most of those contributors are gone along with a few who opted out recently. Even still, Miss State doesn’t have the horses LSU does so the game will be close. However, I smell an upset — and let the Mike Leach love-fest in Starkville begin.
Prediction: Miss State 33, LSU 28
Tennessee at South Carolina
This game is intriguing in that, given the shortened season, it feels like a must-win game for both coaches. Tennessee appears to have more talent so I will favor the Vols in a close one.
Prediction: Tennessee 19, USC 17
Florida at Ole Miss
This is the contest that has me lamenting the sparse COVID-crowds more than any other. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium isn’t the world’s most intimidating venue, but those seats would be pack and raucous for a visit from the gators in Lane Kiffin’s first game as the Rebels head coach. However, it wouldn’t matter how riled up (and drunk off of strong Bloody Marys consumed in The Grove pre-game) the fans would be, Florida is not losing to Ole Miss.
Prediction: Florida 33, Ole Miss 17
Georgia at Arkansas
You know, that Texas A&M/Vandy game is suddenly looking a lot better.
Prediction: Georgia 45, Arkansas 3
Alabama at Missouri
The line on this game was ’Bama: 22 before Mizzou announced a bevy of coronavirus-related absences. Yikes. Not a great opening matchup for new coach Eli Drinkwitz (who I do believe will eventually prove to be a good hire). Tide quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bryce Young both look good as Alabama rolls.
Prediction: Alabama 49, Mizzou 10
Kentucky at Auburn
If you have listened to sports radio this week, you know the entire world has Auburn on upset alert. Maybe with good reason, as Kentucky is not bad at all. In fact, the Wildcats may be the third best team in the SEC east. But, they ain’t beating Auburn. It’s just not happening. It’ll be close, but the Tigers win in the end.
Prediction: Auburn 21, UK 17