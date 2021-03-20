Sometimes we overestimate danger and sometimes we underestimate it. Last March, top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated the pandemic could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, and the nation gasped. Last month, U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpassed half a million.
On Wednesday, most of Alabama was fortunate this time in that it overestimated the danger. For those who did find themselves in the path of the dozen-or-so tornadoes touching down in the southeast, the danger was most definitely adequately estimated. Indeed, a Tuscaloosa County woman who clung to a tree as her mobile home was destroyed credited meteorologist James Spann as the reason she's here today.
With peak storm season still ahead of us, there's no time like the present for a little emergency preparedness. For those that haven't already, Tallapoosa County residents can subscribe to emergency alerts by going to Tallaco.com, clicking on the Departments Tab, and clicking on EMA.
Those who already signed up should go back to those text messages and phone calls from Wednesday and add that number to their contacts, and change the settings for that contact to "emergency bypass," so they'll hear the alerts even when their phone is on silent.
Better safe than sorry.