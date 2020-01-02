Once we got Abby home from the hospital after her bout with RSV, we had a great Christmas around here. I had a handful of gigs that kept me busy. I had a wonderful time at the Chattahoochee Valley Water Board’s Christmas dinner. It’s always great to meet my readers and see friends I’d met in the past. I can’t tell you how much it means to me when complete strangers tell me how much they enjoy reading my column. Now that Abby is in daycare, I vow to write a column each week in the new year. It’s been a struggle this past year, but I’ll do the best I can.
I also performed at a volunteer appreciation luncheon for Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, too. It was an older crowd, but those are my peeps. I may be in my 40s, but I’m old at heart, although my heart is in really good shape, I think. I hope. Now, I’m worried.
My big gig was out in Waco, Texas. I love the Lonestar State and just can’t get there enough. I like to drive when I can, especially after TSA confiscated my pocketknife earlier in the month. I stopped in Shreveport on the way out there. For three and half years, I called Shreveport home — really two and a half, as one of those years found me in Iraq. I stayed with my buddy and Opelika native, Shea Wilkes. He and his daughter went to a hockey game before I got there, so I went to grab a bite to eat at one of my favorite places before going back to his house. I enjoyed catching up with him — even though we text every day — but after breakfast the next morning, I was west bound and down for the four-hour drive to Waco.
I like to take the Texas backroads when I can. Can you believe the speed limit is 75 mph on two-lane highways? They are a little wider, but still. Well, everything is bigger in Texas, you know.
The event was a corporate holiday party, but it was at an old renovated barn. I wasn’t sure how it was going to go, but it went well. They were so kind to me and fed me well. The prime rib looked like something Fred Flintstone would order. Man, it was good.
On the way back to home, I took another route. The speed limit was still 75. I came upon something I had always heard of but had never seen with my own eyes. It came out of nowhere. No, not Bigfoot. I saw Opelika, Texas. It’s the only other Opelika I’m aware of. I turned around and drove to the community and just like that, I drove past it. It consisted of a railroad track, a church and some cows. I mean not too long ago, Opelika, Alabama, didn’t have much more than that, but look at it now.
I spent the night with Shea before coming on back home. Then, we really got ready for Christmas.
We got our tree two days after Thanksgiving, so the house had been decorated. We had to do some shopping to have some things under the tree, though.
The men met a church early Sunday morning to cook breakfast for the congregation. Well, we cooked the meat. Many of the ladies brought casseroles and such a little later. We had this special breakfast in place of Sunday school, and it was special, indeed. Santa even showed up. We sung a few Christmas songs during the service, heard a great message from Bro. Taylor, hung around a little afterwards, then came on back to the house.
On Christmas Eve, Mawmaw, Pawpaw and Mimi took Abby to the Valley Carousel. They all had a good time. We hope this becomes a Christmas tradition. Lucy and I were home working on things. She was working on gifts, while I was working on the darn well pump. We’ve had “sometimes” water. That means that sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. When it’s working, we get things washed: dishes, clothes and us.
Later that evening, we had a short but sweet candlelight service at church.
Christmas morning was the best. It was fun last year, but with Abby being 2 this year, it was just that much more fun. She had all her people here. We were all blessed with more than we deserve and cooked more food than we could eat. How blessed are we? It was a perfect day for celebrating the birth of Jesus. We wished for a Merry Christmas and got it. I pray that you and your family did, as well.
Now, I’m about to try to put this pressure switch on this well pump. Wish me luck.