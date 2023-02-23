In the past when this column was called “Bird’s Eye View,” I have bemoaned the death of decorum in the public square. There have always been outrageous things happening, but with social media constantly being fed and the monster known as the 24/7 news cycle showing no signs of slowing down, it appears we need to buckle in for the long haul.
The State of the Union address, televised earlier this month, was typical in content. If someone were to read the text of President Joe Biden’s speech in a book, they would cheer for the “Made in the USA” position of most of what was said. People would also find a lot of points on which to agree with the president as he discussed improving infrastructure, buying American, supporting our veterans and active military and supporting education.
So far, so good – right? President Donald Trump said many of these same things. President Barack Obama did too. And if you go back and read the State of the Union addresses of most presidents, you’ll see a lot of these same statements.
What has been different lately has been the rise in heckling as the leader of the free world is speaking. President Biden could barely finish a sentence — and granted, he was shaky at times and it caught him off guard at first — before someone in the audience would boo, hiss, shake fists or yell at him. What is this, the House of Commons?
This was not the first time. When President Trump spoke in 2020 on the eve of the Covid-19 shutdown, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tore up his speech as he was talking. And who could forget President Obama being heckled by Representative Joe Wilson back in 2009, shouting, “You lie!” at the president as he proposed health care reform.
Zero civility. And these same people who are elected to serve us, who make six figures for working 150 days a year, have been behaving badly for so long we have come to accept it as normal. But it isn’t.
Years from now, when a historian discusses the early 21st century, I imagine they will point to our age as a time when civility was lost.
The entertainment world also had a big night a few weeks ago with the 65th annual Grammy Awards.
As I have written here before, I love the Grammys and look forward to them every year. They offer never-before-seen matchups of great musicians performing for an appreciative crowd composed of their peers along with all the movers and shakers in the industry.
I was excited one of my favorite rock writers, David Wild, was behind this broadcast. He had built it up on social media in the days leading up to the show, and I knew the presentations and performances would be memorable.
So, let’s look at the good.
Tennessee State University has a marching band called the “Aristocrat of Bands,” and it received a Grammy for Best Gospel Album. This is huge! Its album The Urban Hymnal featured powerful sermons, Bible readings, soulful R&B versions of hymns, and of course, the marching band playing gospel songs.
Record of the Year was a tough category because there were several deserving songs by ABBA, Beyonce, Adele, Brandi Carlile and Lizzo. The unstoppable Lizzo walked away the winner of that category for her record, “About Damn Time” (Atlantic Records), which she performed magnificently on the show.
Album of the Year was another category featuring a good bit of competition, but the winner was Harry’s House (Columbia Records). Harry Styles was once a member of boy band One Direction. He has certainly stepped out on his own to become a major artist. He performed his hit single “As It Was,” which was a highlight of the evening (even if his choice of apparel was a mystery).
One of the more pleasant surprises was veteran artist Bonnie Raitt winning Song of the Year for “Just Like That” (Redwing Records). Raitt has been around a long time, but this song is one in which she took special interest: she wrote it after seeing a story on the news about a woman who donated her deceased child's organs, then went to meet the man who received his heart. The story unfolds over the course of the beautiful song.
Willie Nelson also won the Best Country Album award, which should not have caught anyone by surprise – the man is pushing 90 and has yet to slow down his musical output or touring schedule. Jazz legend Wayne Shorter won the Best Jazz Album award. The History of Hip-Hop segment was magical and weaved together the various strands of rap history. Chris Stapleton, who was a week away from glory, singing “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl, burned the shed down when he duetted with Stevie Wonder on the Motown tribute. And there were many other great performances by the best in the business.
So that brings me to the not-good part.
Every year the past few years, there seems to be what I can call only the Satan Segment. Some artist decides that, in order to be really, really edgy, he or she will set everything on fire and do devil stuff.
It’s all been done so much it’s just tiresome, really, especially considering how good the show had been to that point.
A very plastic-looking Madonna did the introduction, and when I saw the fiery cage behind her I knew we were in for it. Sam Smith, who has a great voice and has put out some good records over the years, came out dressed as the Devil and had little demons writhing all over him as he and transgender performer Kim Petras duetted on “Unholy,” an ode to adultery.
Unlike a lot of the observers who seemed so surprised, I wasn’t shocked at all. First, “Unholy” was a successful song over the past year and I figured it would show up. Second, it’s a duet between openly non-binary and trans vocalists and their performance, and win, would be historic. Finally, I thought back to Nicki Minaj being possessed by the devil during a Grammys show, and the time Katy Perry was tied to a post and burned at the stake.
With the exception of that one set piece and song that wasn’t my cup of tea, the rest of the Grammys showed a unity that was missing in the State of the Union! We were, for a couple of hours (and to quote Parliament-Funkadelic), one nation under a groove.
Michael Bird is a music teacher at Tallassee City Schools.