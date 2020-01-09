I love to deer hunt, but the last couple of years I’ve been preoccupied with my sweet bride being sick. This past week there was a break in the action and I got to go hunting again. That meant I needed to get all my gear out of the closet to get ready.
An interesting phenomenon had occurred since I last tried on my camos. I wasn’t aware if you left them hanging in the closet unused for an extended period they would shrink. Well, it’s true because I experienced it firsthand trying to squeeze into clothes that fit perfectly fine when I finished with them last time. I may pass out from lack of oxygen before I even see a deer.
Then after an extensive search I finally found my rifle. Boy, was that weapon glad to see me and a can of gun oil. Its little parts sounded like the Tin Man in “The Wizard of Oz.” It took only about a quart of oil to get the bolt to release and start sliding again. The trigger requires enough pressure to crack concrete, but it is working so I figure I’m good to go.
Oh, I didn’t mention my ammunition, did I? I felt like Barney Fife polishing my bullets to get the rust off of them. Even if I’m strong enough to pull the trigger, I’m not sure those shells will even fire.
I finally got everything in order, dressed in my undersized garments, loaded my gun in the truck and set out on an adventure. One thing I had forgotten in these last couple of years is how cold a tree stand can be at 5:30 a.m. Usually at that time I’m safely snuggled under blankets fast asleep with sugar plums dancing in my head. I think the climate is changing, just like the liberals have been saying, but only it’s getting colder. Later when I mentioned this to my wife she only scoffed, which she is very good at, and said I was colder because I was getting older and my undersized camos didn’t button or zip in strategic places. Personally, I don’t care what the reason is I just know, “Baby, it’s cold outside.”
Another thing that changed in this manly sport of hunting is my patience. I had forgotten how quiet and patient you are required to be to see deer. After about 15 minutes in that icebox of a tree stand, I was ready to go home and get under the covers. I had made enough noise coming into the woods you would have thought a bulldozer was at work, finally got into position and now was supposed to sit still and wait for a deer to wander by at his leisure. I really started rethinking why I have always loved this sport. At my age, maybe I need to take up shooting pool in the afternoons after my usual nap.
If a man loves something, he participates in it, keeps his equipment in good shape and doesn’t mind the inconveniences or sacrifices required to be involved. The same is true of the church. If we love the Lord, we are going to be prepared to participate with eager anticipation. It is when we get out of the habit of worship we find the need to readjust to something that used to come naturally.
I would encourage you to keep your priorities in order and the things of God in working order so you might enjoy and be blessed by involvement in the Kingdom’s work.
Wouldn’t you know it, I did all this work to get to the woods, spent the day shivering away only to come home and scare a herd of deer out of my front yard. I think I’m going to just start hunting from my living window in the future.