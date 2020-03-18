Concern about catching or spreading the coronavirus is obviously rampant but there are preventative measures we can enact that will help keep this to as much of a minimum as possible.
First and foremost, practice social distancing. That mean putting at least 6 feet between yourself and others. Whenever possible, avoid interaction at all.
Preventing the spread of COVID-19 means people have to avoid exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of the latest information, the coronavirus is thought to spread from person to person between those within 6 feet of each other and through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or even simply breathes.
But with so much unknown about the virus, we heed people to take as many precautions as they possibly can.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has made recommendations for public gatherings, food establishments and other retail venues and businesses. The main focus is avoiding large gatherings, especially when you can’t distance yourself 6 feet from others.
We ask locals to take all that advice and even take it a step further by staying home if at all possible. Take care of yourselves — now more than ever.
Getting the coronavirus can happen to anyone and many won’t even know they have it for several days, if ever. Having a preexisting health condition or being a senior citizen makes matters only worse, and you need to take those into consideration when making plans to go out.
Everything we can do to help flatten the curve is a step in the right direction, and that starts with social distancing.