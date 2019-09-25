This week I read about a fight between high school kids in New York. When the fight broke out, people stood around and videotaped the fight. No one moved to help him — not even when he was stabbed. He later died.
Last year I remember reading about a man who had an epileptic episode while in Walmart. No one moved to help him; they stood around with their phones, except of course for the one man who went forward and snatched his wallet.
When we see wrongdoing, people will videotape and post it on the internet but refuse to help law enforcement. We don’t want to get involved. The internet is full of videos people record when they are involved in a traffic stop with law enforcement and show themselves being rude and abusive to the officers. Everyone is worried about their rights but no one is worried about doing right.
We see people cheating to get their kids in college — celebrities who had no hope their kids could go to a good school without having their test scores manipulated or fake membership in a sports team. They aren’t upset they deprived other kids from going to the school of their choice while their own kids didn’t even care about an education. They think it is an outrage they must serve any jail time at all when all they really got is the proverbial slap on the wrist and a fine. Are we to conclude it is OK?
The legal system is not fair. Locally we recently saw two defendants accused of animal abuse who were given youthful offender status so their crime will not follow them into adulthood. Where is the outrage at this? A senseless beating of a duck and a judge believes the crime is not serious enough for the defendants to be tried as adults? At least the school had the good sense to kick them out.
It feels like we have lost our moral compass. We need to embrace behavior and character to be our best selves and when we aren’t to embrace the shame we did not measure up. We need to be truly sorry for an act — not just sorry we got caught. We need to stand up when we do wrong and taking responsibility. We need to afford others the same respect we think we deserve. Some say, “Where I come from respect is earned. “My response to that is, “What are you doing to earn other’s respect?”
We need to stop making excuses for ourselves and for others. We need to stand up when we see something wrong — not turn our backs and tell ourselves, “That’s just the way things are now.” It’s only that way because we are letting it be that way. What ever happened to caring about our good name and our reputation? What happened to when people could count on us to do the right thing even when no one was looking?
I see so many embezzlement cases in the news, and I wonder what day do you get up and decide it is OK to steal?
We need to regain the moral compass we’ve lost. We need to stand up for what is right and we need to call out what is wrong, whether it is on a personal level or on the national level. We need to let officials know we are not going to tolerate a lack of transparency and we are not going to tolerate excuses anymore. We’re need to stop saying, “That’s just the way things are” because they don’t have to be that way. We can make a difference.