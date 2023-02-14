Usually we brag about our teachers for how well they are training local students or a new program they’ve created or award they’ve won.
But as it has been nearly one month since the Jan. 12 tornado, it’s time we commend our teachers for how they handled themselves and helped their students during that scary time.
When the tornado hit, Benjamin Russell High School had already been let out, but Alexander City Middle School and the elementary schools were still stuffed full of students. Those teachers had to spring into action and fast.
That also goes for our local daycares; Jacob Ladder’s alone had more than 100 little ones they had to care for during an emergency situation.
It’s amazing how much faith and trust we put into our teachers and caregivers for our students, and they deserve all the credit. There are many students in the Alex City Schools system who may have been safer at school than they would have been anywhere else.
Teachers put in hours and hours to ensure they know how to properly teach our students, but there is so much more to it than just learning. It’s also about shaping their mannerisms and behaviors, understanding relationships and friendships, and just being there for the students.
Showing how much they will do for our local students in a crisis situation is truly amazing.
