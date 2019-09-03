When was the last time you took on something new?
Most of us go along in our lives, living in our little ruts. We eat the same meals; we take the same routes; we see the same people. We don’t take on new skills, try new activities or enlarge our social circles.
I have a new 9-week-old kitten named Beau. He is adventurous, fearless and every day is exciting for him. He is determined my three dogs will be his friends and when my hounds reject him, he doesn’t take it personally. I think he is convinced he will grow up to be a dog.
I have watched him grow the three weeks he has been home. Not only does he eat his cat food, but he is always up to try something new like some finely chopped chicken or chopped ham. This morning he discovered butter. He has tried dog food. When was the last time you tried a new food or recipe?
The toys that scared him the first week he now loves to play with. He has discovered he can climb and new perches afford greater opportunity to take a swipe at a passing dog. Getting up on the windowsill affords him new vistas. When was the last time you took in a new vista?
He has no fear of new social situations. When the dogs are in the kitchen hoping for a tasty morsel of food, he is right there too. He’s not afraid of getting stepped on or being rejected. When my Walker sniffs and turns her head in annoyance, he moves on to my Lab-mix, who has proved to be a friendlier sort and has given him hope he can be one of the pack. When was the last time you enlarged your social contacts?
Beau dreams big. I see him eyeing the tops of doors, perhaps dreaming of a time he will make that big leap. No doubt there will be some falls and miscalculations, but he will learn just exactly how much spring it will take for success. When was the last time you dreamed big?
To Beau, everyone in our house is equal. He doesn’t see our dogs any differently than he sees us. To him, we are his family. Some of us are louder; some of us make strange noises; and we are all bigger than him; but we live together — mostly — in harmony. The people who come to our house are just new friends to be made, whether they are cat-friendly or not. I think he figures he’ll win them over.
This little 2-pound kitten has me thinking. Nothing holds him back, so why do things hold me back? We all need new adventures and different experiences so we can grow. Economic status, education level and certainly age should not hold us back. We need change and taking small risks to keep us engaged in life. We need to try new things. We need to dream big like Beau, even when the top of the door seems impossible.
Most of all we need to keep gaining new skills. YouTube is a great source for learning new things for free. There are experts all over the place that probably have the skill you want to learn and are just hoping you ask.
Like Beau, we can’t be afraid to reach out to others, particularly those who may be different from us. We might find out we have more in common than we think.