We make choices every day. Some are as simple as what to wear, where to eat, what to watch on TV — things that seem mindless and routine.
There are larger decisions we make throughout our lives that impact the paths we take and the way we live our lives. Many times these outcomes will take us to bigger and better things and sometimes the lessons we learn from mistakes are the ones that hit home the hardest and influence the greatest changes.
Oftentimes, things we feel and the opinions we form are innate and based on environmental circumstances such as political beliefs, religious preferences, morals and values. But the great part is we have the right to make those choices and form our own opinions.
The Outlook reminds everyone to respect that right to choose. You may have strong feelings about immigration, healthcare reform, government assistance or climate change.
Don’t assume your way is the only way or the correct way. They are called opinions and beliefs for a reason. The Outlook encourages all community members to be open-minded and embrace open discussion about controversial issues. It’s this honest and tolerant way of thinking that powers change.
You can argue day in and day out about a woman’s right to choose or the benefits behind legalizing marijuana but it doesn’t necessarily equate to right and wrong. Controversial issues are just that because there’s two and sometimes three, four or 10 different perspectives.
Next time someone disagrees with you on a topic, try listening with an open heart and an unbiased mind. Learning the way others think is how we grow and helps us to better understand our own values. We are a free country with the right to think freely. You don’t have to agree with everyone but you should be kind. We are all humans doing what we believe is best in this world.