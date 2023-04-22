We know we aren’t exempt from heartache but I don’t think anyone was prepared for so much sadness in such a short amount of time. In less than 20 days I’ve seen too many people in pure, tormenting pain from tragically losing a loved one. Considering how I’ve felt, I can’t even imagine what others are going through.
It seems like yesterday and at the same time months ago I got the call on Palm Sunday that a medical helicopter had crashed in Shelby County and our very own Adam Russell was killed. Not Adam. No way. So many people still need him here.
Adam was the epitome of goodness. Like real, true goodness. The kind people say to your face when you’re alive, and not just in death. Adam loved God and he loved people. He loved my brother like no other, and from what I hear, that’s how he treated everyone. I’m not sure where my family would be without Adam’s compassion.
It’s been two weeks and here we are again. A phone call followed by indescribable, permanentsadness. A massacre in Dadeville where multiple people were killed or injured, most of whom were children. Not in Dadeville. No way. They were only there to celebrate a child’s sweet 16. That’s all.
I did not personally know the children who lost their lives, but I know enough to know they too are leaving a void that will never be filled.
Phil with the dazzling smile whose athletic talents were unmatched and who, by all accounts, died a hero as he pushed others to safety.
Ke Nicole was someone you want your kids to grow up to be like. Is there a bigger compliment than that?
Corbin, the polite, hard working child that never gave coaches an ounce of trouble. Isn’t that how we should all live?
Marsiah (Si) who had dreams and was following the right path to make those dreams come true by starting LSU in the fall, focusing on a music career and being a great son and big brother.
I wish my brother never had to make the ride from Sylacauga to Hanover on top of a firetruck with his best friend resting on the platform below. I wish Adam’s family had one more hug. I wish the parents of the children who were killed in Dadeville didn’t have to make arrangements for their child’s final resting place. I wish the survivors and friends could have lived the rest of their lives not knowing this feeling of fear and pain. I wish we all weren’t under the illusion that our children are safe at an innocent birthday party in our small town.
Can we go back? Can we make the last few weeks disappear? Not a chance. What we can do is look for ways to honor our loved ones who left us too soon. Whether it be in the way we carry ourselves going forward, in the way we give back to our community, by being there for the heartbroken families and friends that are healing or just by simply doing better in their honor.
It’s OK to cry. It’s OK to be sad. It’s absolutely necessary.
I lost an amazing friend days before we were moving to college. Her name was Leigh Anne and she too had a smile that would literally light up a room. I remember in the weeks following her death loved ones asked us to please not forget her. I have not forgotten, and you won’t either if you commit to living your life in honor of these beautiful souls that, according to everything I’ve read this week, would want nothing more than for you to smile again.
Tippy Hunter is the general manager of Tallapoosa Pubishers Inc.
