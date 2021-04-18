Have any of us ever studied where our division comes from?
All across the country and world we can find adults who have moved from disagreements to polarization to violence.
We see Democrats accusing Republicans of wrongdoings. We see Republicans accusing Democrats of wrongdoing.
We see parents mad their children aren’t in the newspaper. We see fans calling out players for bad plays. We see friends mad because someone got a new car and they didn’t.
Even worse, Generation Z, what do you think when someone gets the latest iPhone?
Yes some of these are petty but it gives you the idea.
I don’t want to get into whose right and who's wrong. I don’t want to get into who has slighted who. We are all guilty of it at some point in our lives, some more often than others.
If you are over 30, I think someone has better chance of raising a disagreement to the level of holding a grudge against someone than have dozed for more than two hours in the last 24.
All adults have contributed to some form of division in life. To say you haven’t, well I think I see your nose growing.
But where does this division come from?
I’m not talking about the slightly complicated math with operator signified by a dot above and below a line or a slash. Not the division I regularly go over with my son to figure out how many times 20 will go into 8,000 — 400 if you didn’t know.
I’m talking about division among us.
I believe it's learned and we parents and adults are the teachers.
If you don’t believe me, go to a playground. Especially one that attracts children under the age of 8. Now watch them for a while.
What will you see?
If you watch long enough you will see children of all shapes, sizes and colors having fun. If you watch even longer, at some point a disagreement will arise.
But if parents stay out of it, the children will quickly work it out. The children will soon realize the argument is not worth it because it stops their mission. They will soon go about their ways and the fun continues. Why? I have Democrat friends. I have Republican friends. We don’t agree on everything.
Frankly I don’t want to agree on everything, it’s what makes us unique. What would conversations be like if we agreed on everything?
“Hey John.”
“Hey Cliff.”
“John, you like pizza?”
“Yes Cliff.”
“What do you want on your pizza?
“Pretty much anything Cliff.”
It is a simple conversation without much debate. The pizza for John and I could get interesting when you discuss toppings.
“What about pineapple or chicken instead of the traditional deep dish sausage?”
“Alright but next time let's do the pineapple.”
It’s not that hard. The idea is to compromise. Today I may give more ground on the pizza because I’m slightly indifferent but tomorrow when talking steak, I want my ribeye or porterhouse medium rare. I might settle for sirloin if dessert is involved.
Money is the center of many arguments, especially among couples.
Money comes and goes.
When it comes to money — yes it is precious. Yes, money helps us buy things but is worrying about not having $10,000 in the bank worth the stress?
So what is the lesson for adults from a children’s playground?
The lesson — what argument is worth the time? What argument is worth the stress?
My answer is very few arguments.
Settle the disagreement quickly or peacefully, agree to disagree and move on.
God didn’t intend for us to be a judge on a grand scale.
If we all did this what would the world be like?
I bet if we didn’t sweat over so many arguments and little things, the world would be a better place.