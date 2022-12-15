On Tuesday morning, an active shooter call came in to 911 dispatch in Alexander City. The call supposedly was about an active shooter at Benjamin Russell High School, which is located right across the street from The Outlook’s office.
Our reporters heard the call across the police scanner in the newsroom and their hearts stopped beating. A reporter out in the field at the scene of a plane crash heard the call to the police officers on the scene that there was an active shooter at Ben Russell. Those officers raced to their cars and took off toward to the high school.
Our employees watched from our office as one police car after another came screaming by and up the driveway of the school’s front buildings.
I was working from home Tuesday morning because of flu-like symptoms. When one of our reporters called, I immediately put on my shoes, grabbed my gear and came driving to the office in tears. For those who may not know me, I am in church every Sunday and praying when I can. I pray about everything I can think of to pray about. As I was putting my shoes on and choking back tears, I prayed. I asked God to protect the students at Benjamin Russell High School. I prayed that all our students would be able to go home to their parents. I called my mother as I was driving the 12 minutes to the office. She could hardly hear what I was trying to say, because I was so upset. I wasn’t afraid for myself. I wasn’t afraid for our employees. I was afraid for the kids I see at football games, parades, college signings and at different events around the city.
I was just walking the halls of Benjamin Russell last week to photograph a college signing day. All I could think about were the faces of the kids I had joked with a few days before.
Before I got to the office, our office phones rang.
Linda, the kind voice at the end of your calls to us, answered our phone like she always does. The conversation went as follows:
Linda: “Tallapoosa Publishers, may I help you?”
Caller: “It’s the fire department. Are you guys okay?”
Linda: “Yes, we’re fine, are you all okay?”
Caller: “We’ve got an active shooter at the high school. Y’all need to stay inside.”
Linda told everyone what was said, and the doors were locked and employees watched from the windows while trying to contact their children. We made phone calls to the school system, to the police and anyone we could think of to give us information.
Then we went live on Facebook with the information we had, not knowing that the call to 911 was a hoax and that our local students were safe.
I arrived at the office after we had been given an all clear. Then we went live on Facebook again to clarify what we were originally told and to reassure locals about the situation. This whole situation took about 45 minutes. From the time reporters in the office heard the initial call on the scanner to the time we were going live to let everyone know the situation was handled and that students and faculty at the school were safe, it was about 45 long, painfully paralyzing, minutes.
Since the “all clear” was given and we were informed of the nation-wide hoax that the local false alarm may have been a part of, I’ve seen comments on Facebook about how we were live on Facebook and not giving the right information. Some people have even tried to bring politics into this.
I want to set the record straight. The Outlook has no agenda, left or right. Our only “agenda” is that we keep the public informed and help keep our community safe.
In high stress situations, like the one that occurred Tuesday morning, it is easy to point fingers and to lash out when scared. We did the best we could we the information we had at the time.
We were not “spreading lies” or trying to “stir drama”. We were simply doing our jobs.
And, for the record, we were scared, too.