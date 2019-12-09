“Hurt.”
Reeltown senior Eric Shaw summed it up best.
“It hurt really bad,” Shaw said after the Rebels’ loss in the AHSAA Class 2A Football Championship against Fyffe on Friday afternoon. “It’s a feeling you can’t even explain. It’s a feeling in your heart. You know you gave it your all and that makes it a little bit better, but it still hurts.”
Shaw felt the hurt. Robert Crittenden felt the hurt as tears were streaming down his face. Logan Hunt felt the hurt as he held back tears while listening to the Reeltown marching band play the alma mater after the game. Rebel coach Matt Johnson felt the hurt as he left Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium after all his players had made their way back to the locker room.
Heck, I felt the hurt.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I am not an unbiased journalist. I know I’m supposed to be. But I’m not. I dedicate my life’s work — literally — to these student-athletes.
Whether they’re basketball players or football players, softball players or track and field competitors; whether they’re from Benjamin Russell or Horseshoe Bend, Dadeville, Reeltown or Central Coosa; whether they’re starters or on the scout team; whether they’re seniors or sophomores, I have a lot for these kids that’s hard to explain.
I don’t have any children of my own, but in a way, I feel like I have hundreds.
When Shaw officially committed to South Carolina, I remember telling my family, “One of my kids is going Division I.”
My kids. That’s what I call them. That’s how I think of them.
And my heart hurts for them.
It’s a tough pill to swallow — for me, for the community, for the coaches, but mostly for the players. These guys put their hearts and souls — and bodies and brains — out on the field week in and week out, and they deserved to feel the elation that is a state championship.
Regardless of all that hurt, though, there’s still so much to be proud of this year. The nine-game winning streak to start the year. The 500-plus points the Rebels put up throughout the season. The second-straight region title.
Above all else, they were one of the last two teams standing.
Obviously the Rebels would’ve loved to be on the other side. I would’ve loved it for them. But there’s a lot of teams that didn’t make it nearly that far, and that’s something to hang their hats on. They deserve all the accolades in the world.
And no matter what happened at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday night, my love for those kids, Reeltown’s love for them and most importantly coach Johnson’s love for them will never waver.
“I challenged them at halftime,” Johnson said. “We always talk about to not look at the scoreboard and don’t pay attention to it. We want to play every single rep like we’re down one in the fourth quarter. I said, ‘I’m not disappointed in you and I’m proud of you.’ The only thing that would disappoint me is if they went out of here with their heads down. They kept fighting.”
And knowing this group of guys, I’m certainly they’ll always continue to fight — no matter what’s in store for them with the rest of their lives.