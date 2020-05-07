Many of us are comfortable at home — maybe too comfortable.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer-at-home order has many of us staying around the house more than normal. We are not getting outside as much and not getting in as much exercise as we need.
Many have found Netflix and food are great combinations to pass the time at home but it has consequences.
How many us have found ourselves snacking more? Those cookies and M&Ms just don’t seem to go as far as they used to.
In the weeks we have spent at home, most us have likely put on a few pounds and added a few inches to our waist sizes.
With that in mind we all can just as easily do something about it. We can easily limit ourselves to a handful of M&Ms only once a day instead of the normal of three full bowls. Or we can eat just two cookies — not half the package.
But there is more than just pushing away from the table we can do.
The parks are still open during the day to get outside and play with our families. Our neighborhood streets and sidewalks are open for walking and jogging. There are even plenty of exercises you can do right at your own home; you just might have to get a little more creative.
So if you have found yourself putting on the “Corona 15,” The Outlook encourages you to take a look at your diet and exercise a little bit.
Those could be two habits you will want to hang onto when the new normal arrives.