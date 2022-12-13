Columnist

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.

Georgia’s Senate Runoff Election may not decide party control of the upper branch of the legislature, but the battle is no less fierce between the Democrats and Republicans.  Senator Raphael Warnock has chosen to focus on voting rights and the importance of participation in politics, while Herschel Walker is tackling the abortion subject and LGBTQ issues head on.

