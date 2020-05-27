Dear Editor,
My family has all received the stimulus payments. Here’s how the payments were made: My two 30-somethings received direct deposits to their checking accounts. The 60-somethings (wife and me) received a paper check although the stimulus website indicated we would be paid in the same method as our social security payments, which are direct deposits. Minor disconnect.
The major incompetence arrived in the form is a Visa debit card sent by mail to my 97-year-old mother in a care facility. In order to use the card, this nearly deaf and blind woman who is confined to a wheelchair must go to the stimulus Visa debit card website, set up an account, fill out her profile, establish a PIN then spend the funds at local merchants or ATMs that accept the card — all of these steps for a woman who can no longer use a cellphone nor her email.
In our family’s case, this is an inconvenience as it will require us to drive 550 miles one way to walk her through the setup process; and there is a method to transfer the funds to her checking account so we can make that happen once we get there. To call this yet another governmental example of incompetence puts it mildly.
The real danger is not with my mom’s payment, but with those seniors who have outlived their families and whose mental or physical capacities are diminished to the point they must rely on the good graces and honesty of their caregivers.
These cards are legitimate as the government is sending them out to many who haven’t received their payments yet. However, for those of you who have loved ones in care facilities, please be on the lookout for a Visa card, lest it fall into the wrong hands.
Rap McBurney
Jacksons Gap