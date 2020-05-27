There is no better time than the holiday season to get something off your mind.
A letter to the editor or a guest column published in The Outlook is the best way we know to say what’s on your mind and to reach people in the Lake Martin community.
Here are some good reasons to speak out:
• If you would like to voice an opinion on a topic that impacts a number of residents
• If you want to call attention to someone or some group that has achieved something noteworthy
• If you want to thank someone who has gone of their way to help you
• If you see a problem in our community and you’d like to suggest a solution
Whatever you have to say, we’d like to help you say it — for free. Just write us a letter or a guest column.
We have a few rules designed to help get your thoughts published accurately. First, we require all letters be signed and include a phone number. We won’t publish your phone number, but we will call and confirm the writer is genuine.
The main difference between a letter to the editor and a guest column is the length. Letters are limited to about 250 words. Guest columns can be twice that length and include a photo of the writer.
The best way to get a column or letter to us is to email it to editor@alexcityoutlook.com or we can accept them in person in our office.
Your right to speak out as a citizen, and our right to publish your opinion, is protected by the First Amendment. Exercise your right.