After you read these next couple of lines I want you, my cousins, to do something.
I want you to close your eyes. Not now — I’ll tell you when.
This is going to be a bit of a guided start to my column. I want you to think about loved ones lost. I want you to think about the good times you had with them, the moments you cherished, the moments that play like a movie in your head — silent because you can’t quite remember the sounds of their voices.
Focus on those memories.
Now close your eyes for 20 seconds and try to remember the sound of their voices.
Open your eyes. For some of you, all that could be replayed in that great flash drive of your mind were the images because as the years roll on, the memories remain but the voices fade.
That’s why I’m sitting here on a Saturday night in my voicemail archives replaying old messages from my grandparents. I can’t let their voices fade.
“Hey, Grif, it’s your Grandad ….” “Hey, baby, it’s your Grandmom…” over and over past ad nauseam.
See on Saturday, the phone call everyone dreads came from the nursing home. My grandad — the nine-fingered bowler, golfer, member of the local Elks Lodge and Rook champion — went to sleep and didn’t wake up.
His death was another mark in the tally of those claimed by the Kung Flu aka the coronavirus. And with Grandmom testing positive, it’s not lost on me she will be the next to go in our family.
“Hey, Grif, it’s your Grandad ….” “Hey, baby, it’s your Grandmom…” over and over past ad nauseam.
It’s been more than a year since I last sat with my grands and that’s not to say I’m a horrible person or a terrible grandson. I wanted to control how I remembered them. All over social media, you see posts of people in hospital beds wasting away while those surrounding them are vibrant and full of life. To some it may have been a tribute of their last moments together. From the outside looking in though, it was the memoriam of a body failing.
My last memories of my grandparents are specific and cherished: Grandmom, on Mother’s Day in her nursing home room, in her chair sitting and smiling that Eulene Pritchard smile; Grandad in his recliner in his house in Ann Edwards, his body betraying him because of Parkinson’s and his speech limited.
But there in that room, with my dad, the three of us were laughing and having a good time.
Grandad had a great laugh — that Donald Pritchard laugh, one that let you know something was truly and greatly funny. He got tickled and enjoyed it.
I hear that laugh in my mind. I rewind back to the time I was a tween and golfing with him at Midway — the municipal course in Alexander City. I had been hassling him about driving the golf cart.
“It can’t be that hard — all you do is step on the gas and point it in the direction you want to go,” I told him. He caved like all grandfathers do and put me behind the wheel. I was doing good till we came to a bridge on the back nine. Halfway across the bridge he pokes me and says, “Hey look at the turtles…” famous last words as we — or I — crashed the golf cart into the bridge.
Now I’m relatively sure if you’d have asked him he would say the turtles were a work of fiction and I can’t drive. But I’m the author of this piece and he’s scheduling a tee time with Jim Fyffe, the old voice of the Auburn Tigers (he loved Auburn football).
I didn’t drive after that. I became the designated rider. It’s funny how memories move in your head like a projector. That was more than 20 years ago and I can still see it like it was yesterday.
“Hey, Grif, it’s your Grandad ….” “Hey, baby, it’s your Grandmom…” over and over past ad nauseam.
One of my favorite authors Terry Pratchett said this: “No one is actually dead until the ripples they cause in the world die away.”
Grandad, over the course of his 83 years on this earth, caused a lot of ripples, whether he was holding a bowling ball, a golf club, a hand of cards or a good ol’ Miller High Life, and he refused to be still in whatever pond of life he found himself.
I love him. I miss him and I will do my best to not let his voice, or his ripples, fade as the years move on.
Thank you for indulging me.
It’s that simple.
