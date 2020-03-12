The old saying, ‘Time flies when you’re having fun,’ is definitely true.
Oddly enough, it seems to fly no matter what you’re doing. I could have sworn New Year’s Day just happened and then I blinked the other day and it’s already March.
In fact, Auburn will begin spring football practice Monday. The annual A-Day game will be April 11 and there are plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Auburn’s 2010 national championship.
However, before that happens there is a lot of work to accomplish in only 15 practices.
The Tigers have a new offensive coordinator in Chad Morris, who we are being told is in full control of the offense. His system is very similar to Gus Malzahn’s, but the two general philosophies do have their differences.
Morris has always relied more heavily on the passing game, while Malzahn is all about a strong running game. This will be a great opportunity for Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and the receivers to become more comfortable with Morris’ passing concepts.
There are more major holes to fill this spring in the starting lineup than I can remember in some time. The biggest areas of concern are the offensive line, secondary and defensive line.
Obviously, the line of scrimmage is the foundation for success on offense and defense. Spring is a great time to start figuring out who can and will fill the roles of those departing. Auburn lost five starters along the offensive line and one backup.
Sophomore Nick Brahms replaced senior Kaleb Kim midway through the year at center and will be the only returning starter. Junior Brodarius Hamm, redshirt-sophomore Jalil Irvin and redshirt-freshman Keiondre Jones will all be competing to make the starting lineup in 2020. The Tigers also brought in two junior college tackles to compete for playing time right away as well as a large freshman class.
It will be up to new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell to sort it all out and put his best five on the field.
The secondary was also hit extremely hard. Auburn graduated Jeremiah Dinson, Daniel Thomas, Javaris Davis and Noah Igbinoghene.
Dinson led the team in tackles in 2019. Thomas was second on the list. They were both seniors with a ton of experience and rarely ever out of position. Igbinoghene and Davis were the starting cornerbacks. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele expects his corners to play man coverage most of the game and both did it well.
The silver lining is there are a number of backups who have gotten experience over the last two years and should be ready to start. Jamien Sherwood, Smoke Monday and Roger McCreary all played extensively in 2019 and all had highlight moments. Christian Tutt is one of the more versatile players on the roster and he will be back as well. I think the secondary will be fine.
Replacing Derrick Brown will be extremely difficult.
Replacing Brown and Marlon Davidson will be nearly impossible.
Juniors Tyrone Truesdell and Daquan Newkirk, sophomore Coynis Miller and freshman Jaren Handy all had moments in 2019, but all need to be far more consistent. Big Kat Bryant is the most experienced returner and needs to step up as a leader, but he too needs to be far more consistent.
There are always guys who break out you don’t expect and this year won’t be any different.
Spring practice is a welcomed distraction as usual, but this particular one on the Plains is a little more important than normal.