I don’t consult Facebook when searching for an authoritative and accurate news source. But when my wife told me about a mutual acquaintance’s post, it arrested my attention.
The acquaintance posted she observed a male in a white van; the doors were adorned with locks. What was he doing? Sitting. Sitting. Sitting.
As the acquaintance went into the store, the van driver also hopped from his van and went into the store. Already alarmed and agitated, she trained her eyes on him. When he noticed she was staring at him, he moved and began foraging around the dog section and soon scurried from the store.
This post gained traction because sex slavery proliferates, white vans are associated with the crime, and it incites terror.
Investigative journalist Tamron Hall has reported on crime for years. However, in 2004, her sister, Renate, was murdered. Hall believes Renate’s abusive boyfriend murdered her. However, prosecutors haven’t charged anyone for the murder.
Renate’s murder made crime personal for Hall and transformed her reporting. She’s compelled to illuminate how surviving family and friends find their lives capsized when the loved one is murdered. The agony persists for days, for months and for years — with frightful experiences as conveyed by the psalmist. He wailed he grew exhausted from his suffering and sobbing — all night he flooded his bed with weeping, drenching it with his tears.
My 19-year-old granddaughter works in retail and also has created a business in which she crafts personalized gift baskets. Hungry, she placed a to-go order. As she waited in line, a 40-something-year-old man asked her how old she was, and badgered her to give him her personal information. When he learned she was 19 — and therefore legal — he intensified his effort to persuade her to go out with him. Disgusted, she rebuffed him with firmness; huffing and puffing he left. By the way, he never ordered any food. Of course, he wasn’t shopping for food. Was he?
She and her friends realize they must navigate through life amid an environment that crackles with sex obsession. Thus, they employ and activate location tracking whenever they go on dates. Furthermore, they take pictures of their date and their vehicle and transmit the information to each other. Her revelations personalized for me the plight and pressure women face from unwanted sexual advances. Therefore, I offer these safety recommendations.
The New York Times published an article called, “When You Should (and Shouldn’t) Share Your Location Using a Smartphone.” In the article, SentinelOne, a computer security company’s head of security, Jeremiah Grossman was quoted as saying, “For the vast majority of people and the vast majority of circumstances, the benefits they get from sharing their whereabouts way exceed the risks that might be out there.”
Let’s dismiss Grossman’s hypothetical, the risks that may be out there. The risks are abound, especially for young women.
Using their smartphones, friends can share their locations with live updates that last an hour, until the date ends or indefinitely. Apple, Facebook, Google and Snapchat all provide location sharing among friends. Use it.
I recommended my granddaughter carry a flashlight in her purse, but she can also use her smartphone’s built-in flashlight at night to illuminate her car and ensure no one’s inside hiding. That’s good advice for everyone to adopt.
The police recommend people carry a personal safety alarm. Why? It’s small, fits on a keychain, contains a light and howls at 130db siren. So what. How loud is that? The Purdue University Chemistry Department created a chart that relates decibel levels to various sounds or equipment. An example, 130db was comparable to the roar created when a military aircraft with an afterburner takes off at 50 feet.
We’re living in difficult times. Therefore, encourage your friends and your family to watch, be aware of their surroundings and familiarize themselves with the safety features embedded in technology to promote their safety and their well-being.