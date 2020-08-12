Monday’s municipal candidate political forum may have had a few technical hiccups but was an overwhelming success in informing Alexander City residents about pertinent issues.
All 14 candidates, including District 2 and District 3 councilmembers who have already been voted in with no opposition, showed up and played fair. The Outlook encourages all voters to review the video, which was recorded in full and allows candidates the opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions concerning both their specific districts and also the city as a whole.
The TPI Political Forum 2020 is posted on The Outlook’s Facebook page and at www.alexcityoutlook.com for all to review. We encourage each of you to inform yourself on who is running in your district and for mayor to ensure you put your support behind the right candidate for you.
Unbiased parties from outside the city, who volunteered their time to participate in this civic service, moderated the event. The Lake Martin Area United Way offered up its conference room to hold the event, which was recorded for the public since no attendance was allowed due to coronavirus restrictions.
The Outlook wants to thank all those who participated in the forum, volunteered their time and resources and those who will use this information as a valuable resource.
Election day is Aug. 25 and there are some familiar faces and some fresh ones but everyone will bring something unique to the table. It’s up to community members to decide who that will be and we hope this video helps to do just that.
Make sure to check it out. You may learn something about a candidate or a topic surrounding the city you were unaware of. Voting is everyone’s right and obligation but being informed is the best way to do that.