On May 21, President Donald Trump demanded governors reopen churches, synagogues and mosques right now, lest he override those state leaders who were unwilling to open churches for the Memorial Day weekend.
Yes, Trump was correct in questioning liquor stores and abortion clinics essentiality. However, in his typical blundering way, he also declared America needs more prayer, not less, but that’s distinct and decidedly unrelated to groups assembling for in-person services. That statement exposes anew Trump’s biblical illiteracy and his appalling ignorance concerning God’s omniscience, knowing everything and God’s omnipresence, present everywhere.
For example, in 2 Chronicles 33:11 Manasseh, plagued by pain prayed; in Psalm 130:1 the psalmist cried out to God while he was submerged in water; in Acts 16:25, Paul and Silas sang hymns and prayed to God while languishing in jail; Jeremiah called on the Lord while mired in the deepest pit; Jonah prayed while he was trapped in the stomach of a fish in Jonah 2:1; and in Luke 23:42, the criminal hanging on a cross next to Jesus prayed for forgiveness.
As the pandemic rampaged, Roman Catholic priest Edward Beck buried the dead at cemeteries with limited family present. He prayed with people via FaceTime or Zoom and heard a penitent’s confession while they stood in a grocery store parking lot, etc. Beck believes clustering amid a contagion is irresponsible and sinful. He believes religious organizations must engage in responsible action. He terms it a right-to-life issue that actually applies to those who live after birth.
I worked with a firefighter who served in the Army, and he peppered me with, “Be, know, do” — the Army mantra. “Be” is about your loyalty, courage, integrity, etc. “Know” deals with your interpersonal skills, conceptual skills, technical skills and tactical skills. “Do” leaders act by influencing, operating and improving.
Trump employed tough language; he really gave it to those governors. But was that leadership? “Leadership is influencing people by providing purpose, direction and motivation while operating to accomplish the mission and improving the organization,” according to the Army Leadership manual. Did Trump’s demand motivate governors to reopen the churches?
After I was promoted to lieutenant, my crew donned its self-contained breathing apparatus and connected a hose line to a hydrant to extinguish car fires. They produce more toxins than house fires. Although my previous lieutenants never attacked car fires like that. But I implemented “be, know, do” in order to create an effective and safer way for us to accomplish our mission.
Have vice president Mike Pence and Trump functioned as “be, know, do” leaders, who inspire and influence citizens to protect themselves by wearing masks or face coverings? They influenced people to scoff about wearing masks or face coverings. Nevertheless, earlier this week East Alabama Medical Center spokesman John Atkinson encouraged people to wear masks in public. Trump recently wore a mask in public, but soon took it off because he didn’t want to give the media satisfaction. What foolhardiness. Trump said he’s tested daily. Does undergoing testing immunize Trump if an infected person sneezes and sprays droplets on him?
Erin Bromine PhD, a Massachusetts Dartmouth associate biology professor, explained why worship services are fraught with danger. First, they’re most often conducted inside where the concentration of the virus in the air proves critical, along with the ventilation system’s efficiency. When a person sneezes, that produces the most respiratory droplets; when people sing, that produces the second-most respiratory droplets. All churches engage in corporate singing. When people speak in a loud voice, that emits the least amount of droplets. The more force by which a sound leaves your mouth, the more respiratory particles are emitted, and they travel farther.
Be, know, and do the right thing. Cover your face when you attend a worship service.
Marc D. Greenwood is a Camp Hill resident and regular columnist for The Outlook.