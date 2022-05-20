vote sticker FILE
Tuesday, May 24 has been circled on our calendars for a while. Candidates have filtered through Tallapoosa County in the past months, hoping to win the hearts of voters. As a qualified voter, you have the right to vote for whomever you like. However, if you are on the fence about who to vote, we have compiled a list of suggestions based on our conversations and interactions with candidates.

GOVERNOR

Governor Kay Ivey (I)

U.S. SENATE

Katie Britt

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

Representative Mike Rogers (I)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Attorney General Steve Marshall (I)

STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 27

Jay Hovey

ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT, PLACE 3

Greg Cook

SECRETARY OF STATE

Wes Allen

STATE AUDITOR

Rusty Glover

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION PLACE 1

We have no strong opinions on this race.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY 5th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

Jeremy Duerr

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY COMMISSION DISCTRICT 3

John C. McKelvey

STATEWIDE AMENDMENT 1

Also known as the “State Parks Amendment,” Statewide Amendment 1 seeks to authorize the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds of the State of Alabama of up to $85,000,000 for the purposes of the improvement, renovation, equipping, acquisition, provision, construction and maintenance of Alabama state parks. It is our position that we should support our state parks, which includes the one in our backyard, Wind Creek State Park, one of the largest state parks in the nation. We support voting “yes” on this amendment.

At the end of the day, how you choose to vote is your business, we only offer suggestions. No matter how you vote, we just hope you exercise your civic duty and go vote.

See you at the polls.

* The letter “I” beside a candidate’s name denotes that they are the incumbent in that race.

