These days it seems like our brains are consumed with information overload. Social media is too easy to scroll through at the tips of our fingers. News can be followed 24/7. Even friends and family are constantly sharing an exchange of communications through texts, phone calls and emails on an almost immediate basis.
2020 has been a year full of pretty terrible news scattered with a few good deeds and sprinkled with some happy times in between. But for the most part, it feels like the punches keep coming. The more we take in this endless amount of calamities, the more we become obsessed and even ruled by it.
The Outlook advises everyone to unplug every once in a while. Yes, we know that may mean from us too. But every now and then, we all need to step away from the tragedy and controversy that fills our world.
With lives run by smartphones, we feel the need to respond instantaneously to messages and answer every call because it’s already in our hands half the time anyway. It’s refreshing to put aside this little computer that can feel like a puppet master and just ignore it for a set amount of time.
We all seem to get so riled up over the things we see on the news, the posts we scroll through on Facebook and the screenshots being shared amongst friends. You have the power to take a break. Instead of adding fuel to a fire that may be burning in your mind, take a walk and enjoy nature, read a book or do nothing but just be present.
Time flies by as it is and if we keep getting consumed with this constant influx of information overload, we’ll never to be able to stop and enjoy it.