Last week I found myself standing in a room mostly filled with strangers. Considering the event was a wake service for a friend, you would say he built a remarkable off-the-balance-sheet inventory of deep and powerful love. To him, touching lives was his currency — and my late friend built his life around doing so.
“I remember how when I’d sit down and talk with him, and he’d listen,” said his nephew. “No, I mean really listen. I mean, he’d actually respond and ask questions about what I said.”
Making genuine connections in life is one of the most important, if not currently endangered, opportunities we share as human beings. Doing so, creating a meaningful and emotional fusing of our selves with another, is powerful.
The younger man swiped away tears.
“He made me feel like the most important person in the world at the moment.”
A small parade of family and friends spoke. But what we heard, and what my friend would be most proud to hear, was how people spoke of how their lives were positively impacted by their lives crossing.
The nephew continued.
“He not only impacted me, but he also impacted my children, making their lives better.”
He spoke of sitting at a table with my friend, leaning in and talking with the kids over dinners.
“He’d spend all his time visiting with them, not hardly saying a word to me. But he was making them feel important, too.”
My friend was a successful professional. But in the small back room wake, only a few words of his career were mentioned. The rest, the vast majority of testimony was of how he had helped others achieve their dreams, lent a hand when they needed it, or simply was a good listener when a good listener was just what the doctor ordered.
I met my friend a few years ago. His handshake was solid, his words strong, and his heart large. I knew right away we would get along. There was no doubt his word was his bond, and he would always work find a way to push the credit to others.
Today’s world could learn a good bit from my friend. Never would he take credit for something – even if he earned it. All you might get is his trademark slow burn smile and then maybe a gentle tilt of his head.
To quote the Red Hot Chili Peppers, “This life is more than just a read-through.” We only get one shot to show who we are and our servitude to a higher calling. Knowing how to build a successful life without being derailed by the intoxication of our shallow reflection in the mirror is difficult. Instead, as my friend knew, we should aspire to be remembered by those we positively impacted through the course of our lifetime.
When we meet such remarkable people, they are never gone — no matter how many years ago they’ve passed. Because, as we all know, they live inside each of us.