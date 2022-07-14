SEC Media Days, the unofficial start to the college football season, will begin in all its glory next week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Auburn, and Bryan Harsin, won't make an appearance until the final day of the proceedings on Thursday. Media from all over the country will descend upon the Peach State to grill Harsin and his counterparts with a thousand relevant questions about the upcoming season and probably a few bizarre queries from out of left field. None of the 14 SEC teams enter 2022 without at least a couple of question marks pertaining to their roster or schedule. However, the Auburn Tigers have a few more unanswered questions than I typically like heading into this time of year. Again, that doesn't mean they're a whole lot different than anyone else. It just means they rarely take into account my mental state when it comes to making decisions. Go figure.
Bo Nix won the starting QB job on the Plains midway through fall practice in 2019. Love him or hate him, he took command of the position and was a mainstay for three years with very little controversy. As of today, the Tigers have three true contenders at quarterback (Zach Calzada, TJ Finley & Robby Ashford) who will battle it out during fall practice to see who becomes the leader of the team. Whoever wins the job could very well be spectacular and I desperately hope they will be, but it's a complete unknown at the moment. Unanswered question #1.
Nick Brahms is a 5th-year SR and has around 40 SEC games of experience at the center position. He's about as good as anyone in the league. SR Brandon Council, JR Keiondre Jones and SR Alec Jackson are all big, strong and experienced at the guard position. SR Kameron Stutts has even been turning heads in summer workouts. I don't know what the rotation will be, but I feel great about the interior offensive line. Of course, the bookend tackle positions are pretty important as well and that's when things get hazy. SR Austin Troxell has played a lot of football and he has the scars from three separate knee surgeries to prove it. Transfer Killian Zierer came on late last year after recovering from his own knee injury and showed real promise. Transfer Brenden Coffey has also had his opportunities, but could never grab hold of the job. Alec Jackson has also played tackle at times as well. Who will it be at these critical positions? Unanswered question #2.
Zakoby McClain was a tackling machine at linebacker last year and Chandler Wooten was solid and steady on the outside. They're gone. SR Owen Pappoe is back healthy and brings a wealth of experience with 165 tackles in his career. JR Wesley Steiner and JR Cam Riley both got valuable snaps last season, but are they up to the challenge? Will the UNC transfer make a difference? Unanswered question #3.
Wide receivers Kobe Hudson and Demetris Robertson who accounted for more than 80 catches and 1000 yards receiving are gone. SR Shed Jackson returns with a lot of experience and production, but it's pretty sparse outside of JR Ja'Varrius Johnson after that. Will the transfers from LSU and Miami pay huge dividends? Will a dynamic freshman explode onto the scene? Unanswered question #4.