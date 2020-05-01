Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp craved a bauble from President Donald Trump like Depression-era children scrambled for the shiny dimes billionaire John D. Rockefeller flung into their midst.
Trump first said, “He’s a very capable man, he knows what he’s doing. He’s done a very good job as governor of Georgia.” Trump said that after Kemp announced he was opening massage parlors, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons then movie theaters, dine-in restaurants and social clubs.
However, Kemp had some in his own state disagree with his methods.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said, “But as I look at the data and talk with our public health officials I don’t see (the decision) was based on anything that’s logical.”
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz urged her constituents to reject Kemp’s advice.
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta said, “It’s a bad idea; every public health official in the country has said so.”
By the next day, Trump strongly disagreed with Kemp’s decision. What a shock. Kemp violated the non-binding federal guidelines, but that was true when Trump lauded Kemp. Trump blistered Kemp for declaring to open nonessential sites: tattoo parlors, hairdressers and spas. While valid, Trump’s criticism proves hollow. Kemp said he reopened Georgia based on favorable data, enhanced testing and healthcare professionals’ approval. Were these health professionals skilled in epidemiology, public health or infectious disease?
The federal guidelines recommend states should lift restrictions only when they’ve experienced a 14-day downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases. However, the Georgia Health Department revealed new cases occurring in a two-week span are rising. Kemp’s deviousness and Trump’s duplicity scream, “Citizens, educate yourselves.”
South Carolina and Tennessee joined Georgia in lifting business restrictions. Protesters clamoring for citizen sovereignty protested near the statehouse and Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth wailed.
These events ignited a Tower of Babel like bedlam, which crescendoed as Gov. Kay Ivey’s Tuesday announcement approached. Ivey lifted some business restrictions as she introduced a safer-at-home effective from now through May 15.
Ainsworth tweeted, “… it’s time for churches to reopen.” What? The East Alabama Medical Center cited churches as a main contributor to the COVID-19 spread. Has the danger worshiping together ignites the spread vanished? Oh, Ainsworth simply misses assembling and worshiping God alongside his church family. Scripture says, “But will God really live on earth? Why, even the highest heavens can’t contain you. How much less this Temple I have built!” (1 Kings 8:27 NLT) Worshiping and praising God is vital — not where you worship and praise God.
A state committee recommended Ivey immediately reopen small retail businesses including barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, etc. Huh.
But Ivey demonstrated independence and statesmanship, thanks to her collaborative approach. Her task: advance public safety and ignite a stalled economy. No easy feat. Alabama Department of Public Health officer Dr. Scott Harris, former First Baptist senior pastor Dr. Jay Wolf and state finance director Kelly Butler provided the expertise proved Ivey’s decisions were prudent, except for reopening beaches.
Ivey remarked Alabamians’ faith and their fervor to assemble is vital. Nevertheless, she refused to succumb to Ainsworth’s emotional appeal or the committees’ recommendation to immediately open places of worship.
Wolf said it’s not advisable to open in-person services. He explained it’s not safe, and it could facilitate another infection outbreak.” Citizens, practice safe and sanitary habits to hasten your church re-opening.
Harris and Ivey’s transparency was refreshing. Harris, without provocation, said Alabama hit only two of the three criteria the federal guidelines cites as prerequisites for states reopening. However, Harris said the data revealed things are stabilizing and leveling off. Listen up, Kemp.
Harris and other officials wore masks. Harris recommends Alabamians wear face coverings when they leave home.
Ivey will work with the restaurant and cosmetology boards to develop strategies to reopen those businesses. Ivey didn’t hightail it after making her announcement. She answered the media’s questions with poise and directness.
Governor, you done good.
Marc D. Greenwood is a Camp Hill resident and weekly columnist for The Outlook.