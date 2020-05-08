With all the mayhem going on around the world it’s hard to remember what football season was like just a few short months ago.
We remember the Kansas City Chief’s playoff run and Lamar Jackson running all over the league, but I remember just how bad the Miami Dolphins were the first month of the season, going 0-7 before getting a win over the Sam Darnold-less New York Jets. The Dolphins weren’t just bad last season, but all-time bad, getting outscored 103-10 in just the first two games against Baltimore and New England.
As the season progressed, head coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier decided to do the unthinkable and trade away their second best player on defense in Minkah Fitzpatrick and their best offensive player in Laremy Tunsil while in rebuild mode. Tunsil and Fitzpatrick were perfect cornerstone players to build a franchise around that Miami had drafted with high draft picks.
Surprisingly, Miami was not only able to secure first round picks for both talents but also came together as a team and began to win football games as the season went on.
Miami eventually knocked New England out of the first-place seeding week 17 in one of the biggest upsets in regular season football history with the Patriots being 17-point favorites coming in.
As the season came to a close and Miami was out of the playoffs we got to see Miami’s plan come into effect and from the looks of it, fans should be optimistic. Free agency was a grand slam home run for the Dolphins who clearly won free agency by securing cornerback Byron Jones from Dallas; linebacker Kyle Van Noy from New England who is very familiar with Flores’ defense; defensive end Shaq Lawson who never showed his full greatness in Buffalo but has a lot of untapped potential; and running back Jordan Howard who has been the poster child for being underrated since coming into the league.
When free agency began to simmer down all the focus shifted to the draft where the Dolphins had the luxury of three first round picks thanks to the Tunsil and Fitzpatrick trades. With the fifth overall pick the Dolphins got Tua Tagovailoa who everyone believed they were tanking for earlier in the year anyway and who probably wouldn’t have been available if not for the hip injury.
With the 18th pick, Grier decided to protect Tagovailoa by getting a Tunsil replacement in Austin Jackson, who has outstanding feet as a lineman. He would have been a top 10 pick if he didn’t have a bone marrow transplant that saved his sisters life and left Austin weaker and not as in shape as he should have been otherwise.
With the third and final pick, the Dolphins drafted cornerback Noah Igbinoghene out of Auburn with the 30th pick, adding another dangerous defensive back to an already stacked depth chart in the secondary.
All the moves the Dolphins have made are going to have a positive impact on the future of the team and Tagovailoa’s success. Tagovailoa’s biggest problem is that he thinks he can do it all when he doesn’t need to and it has gotten him hurt multiple times in his career at Alabama.
What Flores and Grier have done is put Pro Bowl-caliber players at each position, giving a level of leadership and trust that is invaluable in an NFL locker room, especially with a rookie quarterback. The best part of being in Miami for Tagovailoa is he is in a place where he is wanted and the fan base is craving a quarterback as talented as him.
There’s nothing worse for a young player’s confidence and development as an athlete than being on a team where the fans don’t want you.
Tagovailoa is the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012. The challenge the Dolphins face is can they surround their quarterback with enough talent to win now and not let Tagovailoa take so many beatings. Otherwise, by the time the team is good enough around him, he’s not, due to the punishment of carrying the team, much like Andrew Luck.