Like most people, I have been following the news of President Donald Trump’s phone call with newly-elected Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the subsequent whistleblowers account and concerns. I approach these things with a bit of skepticism, but I think it is important to see where they lead.
I have been a Trump supporter. I think he has a unique personality, but I have been fascinated by his willingness to take on the establishment and follow through on his campaign promises. He’s a man who seems to thrive on controversy and isn’t afraid of The Washington Post headlines or CNN reporters. I think he should mind his tweets, but at any given time we know exactly how he feels about an issue — even if we don’t agree with him.
Not on the White House scale, but I am familiar with the cringe that goes through the staff when the boss says something you wish he hadn’t. From my reading, I learned the White House lawyers were scrambling in the aftermath of Trump’s conversation with the Ukraine president. People talk, so it doesn’t surprise me the whistleblower heard from various staff members about what happened in the phone call.
I doubt he is a spy or a traitor, but likely a person who went home and wrestled with what he heard. He likely did not know Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had already made a trip to Ukraine to “grease the skids” as a prelude to the phone call.
Of all the things President Trump has done, I have least understood why he would hire Giuliani as his personal counsel. He may have been the hero of 9/11, but now he just seems like an older guy who is egging on the president in his worst impulses and is conspiring to do shadowy diplomacy. We have professionals in the state department who are more than capable to carry out diplomacy, so I really don’t understand the urge of presidents and secretaries of state to ignore these people and take the advice of neophytes.
I was impressed with acting national intelligence director Joseph Maguire as he testified before the House Intelligence Committee. My thought was he was an honest man — a man who has dedicated most of his adult life to public service — faced with Democrats attempting to shred his best intentions and to disparage his integrity. He is a man confronted with a hot potato, and he was trying to walk a delicate line and do what is right, not violate regulatory timelines. Congressman Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, should be ashamed of his opening remarks. I, for one, would like to see people be able to testify before congressional committees without being humiliated and insulted. The focus should be the truth — not indictments of character.
I’m not happy with President Trump. I don’t think we should withhold funds to a country with urgent defense needs hostage to politics. I don’t think we should hold a country with legitimate defense needs trying to figure out how to grant the request of the U.S. president in order for his country gain our support and defense equipment to fight that battle against the Russians. These leveraging tactics may have worked for Trump as a businessman, but they have no place in national security affairs.
I don’t think Trump needs dirt on Joe Biden to win re-election, but I certainly cannot support these tactics — even if the situation was dire. We see too much of this sort of underhanded manipulation and not enough trying to win people over with new solutions to the country’s problems.