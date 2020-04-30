I have a personal rule not to speak of politics — ever. It’s just too divisive and often turns an otherwise friendly conversation into the antonym of the word friendly. I just don’t go there.
With that said, this week President Donald Trump, on national television, asked his leading health professionals if there is a way to somehow inject disinfectant into the body.
Boy, did the media run with that.
I am not defending the man; I am not supporting the man. This is not meant to be political.
But the theory has actually been around for many years.
Have you ever heard of horse salve? It’s a homemade ointment that was first used to treat scrapes and wounds on horses and livestock around the turn of the last century.
Growing up poor, my “Big Mimi” — I had two Mimis, a big one and a little one — made horse salve by the batches and sent my mom home with at least one big jar a year.
Do you know what she used to make horse salve? Lysol and Vaseline. She would buy the concentrated Lysol in the little brown bottle and mix a little of that into a jar of Vaseline. We used it on anytime we got cut or scraped. It was our go-to.
I researched horse salve and tons of results came up. I had to go back to the early 1900s to find the actual words “Lysol” and “Vaseline” in Veterinary Materia Medica and Therapeutics.
Let me stop right here and say horse salve is something I have never made myself, so I am not telling anyone to go out and do this. What I am saying is the idea, in theory, is not too far-fetched.
When penicillin was discovered, how hard do you think it must have been to convince people mold could be beneficial to the human body? It was first called “mould juice.” Can you imagine going to the doctor and hearing the words, “drink this mould juice and call me in the morning?” I am willing to bet it was scoffed at a few times.
And even more amazing, this then-new bacteria killer was discovered by accident back in 1928 when mold accidentally got into a Petri dish, and to Dr. Alexander Fleming’s astonishment stopped the growth of staphylococci. It took him 10 years to convince his colleagues what would become known as penicillin worked in the fight against bacterial infections. It forever changed the medical filed.
Before the discovery of penicillin, doctors relied heavily on sunlight and fresh air as a form of germ theory — utilizing sunlight and fresh air because they are germicidal. Crazy thought, huh? Light is germicidal, who knew? Guess what, it is also a great source of vitamin D.
Here’s the thing about doctors and medicine. It is called a medical “practice” for a reason. They are practicing. COVID-19 is a novel virus. Doctors across the world have been practicing on the novel coronavirus for only a short time. There are still so many unknowns.
With all of this said, our local government is taking steps to reopen the economy. Here are my thoughts on that. The term “flatten the curve” was never meant to stop the spread of COVID-19; only a vaccine will do that. It was put in place to slow the spread and stop the country’s medical system from becoming overwhelmed. In most areas of the country, this seems to have worked. In others, not so much.
At some point, protecting your health has to become a personal responsibility. People who are most susceptible to the coronavirus should continue to practice social distancing.
Whatever steps the government may take, stay positive and continue to take proper measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. And do not drink or inject Lysol, please
