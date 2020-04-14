Dear Editor,
Every day we are one day closer to putting the coronavirus pandemic behind us. President Donald Trump is looking forward to opening our country back up as are other countries. As usual Democrats are calling this irrational and dangerous. It is past time for us to turn our back on haters and ignore them as we move forward.
More of our businesses must now start to open and join the parts of our economy that stayed open, such as grocery stores, post offices, ABC stores, drive-thru banks, restaurants, Home Depot, newspapers, factories (who are making ventilators and essential medical supplies) and many more businesses.
America has learned we can no longer outsource our supply chain of essential medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. China is the world’s biggest supplier and this must end. This global pandemic exposed our reliance on China where the world faced a massive shortage of vital, essential medical products.
The New York Times exposed Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s failures projected confidence on March 2, New York would contain the outbreak, saying that there would be some cases but New York hospitals are the best in the world where plans are in place and they are ahead of this, doing exactly what they need to do.
March 3, Cuomo and de Blasio were telling citizens to go on subways, go to restaurants and go about their business. March 10, they closed schools.
This shows that even New York leaders had no idea what they were dealing with. They now nearly 200,000 positive cases across the state and almost 10,000. Many of the country’s deaths are in New York yet CNN and MSNBC don’t accuse Cuomo of not doing enough sooner — hypocrites.
Not one Washington politician took this seriously in January or February as their hatred for President Trump played out in the public in a hoax impeachment.
Our first case was Jan. 21. Jan. 29, Trump banned travel from China. Joe Biden mocked Trump calling this ban “xenophobic hysteria.” Not one 2020 candidate expressed worry that this was serious yet now these hypocrites slam Trump for not doing something sooner.
Left-wing haters have nothing to offer but more hate. At least President Trump is taking on the challenge and he will succeed. Feb. 24, Nancy Pelosi is on video in Chinatown to encourage tourists to come, saying, “It’s safe; join us.”
Democratic Louisiana Mayor LaToya Cantrell encouraged thousands to come to Mardi Gras before the severity of the coronavirus set in, and they did yet these hypocrites blame Trump. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci with his experience assured America it would be OK to go to the Super Bowl.
Once again on Feb. 17 as the virus was appearing all over the world, he assured America the virus danger was small and we need to worry more about the flu which had already killed 22,000.
March 15, Fauci on ABCNews, Fauci warned we could expect 21 million cases and 1.7 million deaths. Now in April he downplayed deaths below 60,000. So, even an expert didn’t know this pandemic would shut down the world.
This pandemic has caused so much pain and sadness with the loss of loved ones, the fear of the unknown and unprecedented unemployment. Our hopes and prayers are for all of humanity in this crisis. While haters like CNN and MSNBC go lower we will go high.
Trump is in the right place at the right time; he will get us through this. Thank you Trump.
Thank you to all essential workers for making our lives easier. Thank you to The Outlook for keeping us informed. Thank you to all our first responders for always being there for us. You are all our heroes through these challenging times.
There is a light at the end of this tunnel.
Annette Lynch
Alexander City