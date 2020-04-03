This hunker-down-in-place thing is about to get to me.
I’ve done OK for the last two weeks, but I’m close to the edge on this stay-home business. With my bride’s health issues, I’m on a pretty short leash already and now this no-nonsense coronavirus has come out of China.
I’m getting so stir crazy I’m not even eating rice — or fruit bats — just in case. I don’t even think we have any fruit bats in the good ole United States so I’ve sworn off eating any available bat no matter how it’s cooked.
I’m sticking to fried possum and chitlins.
Maybe you call that paranoia the more I think about it. Then again there is a little microscopic germ out there just waiting to jump all over me. This feels a lot like a grade B horror movie with the monster stalking you and you just can’t see him.
Therefore, I’m practicing social distancing, not touching folks and I’ve washed my finger prints off from washing my hands so many times.
I’m trying to kill as many of those nasty little germs as I can, but I am tired of my wife spraying me with Lysol every time I go to the mailbox.
Normally, I’m out in my flower beds getting everything pretty for Easter. I can’t get out of the house so my sweet wife has hired a guy to dig up the garden area for her. I’m just wondering what she has in mind planting this year.
This guy has dug a hole about 6-feet long, 3-feet wide and 6-feet deep.
When I asked about it she said for me not to worry because after having me in the house for about another week, she’d be ready to plant then I’d find out. Huh, I wonder what kind of bush she has in mind. That hole sure looks mincing and that grade B horror movie feeling keeps me awake at night with an eye on her.
Nah, I ain’t paranoid; I love quarantine.
While I’m cooped up in this house I celebrated my birthday last Monday. I mentioned it to my wife and she said, “Big deal, now get out of the way so I can see the Hallmark marathon.”
I got so depressed I ate all the little birthday cake I made myself. She looked me over when I told her and later I heard her on the phone telling the garden guy to widen the hole she had dug.
Oh well, next week I’ll find out what she is planning on planting.
Being caught in a mandatory quarantine is not something any of us asked for, is it?
However, the right mental attitude is to remember it is not what happens to you that matters; it’s how you react to it. After a few weeks, we can get negative and get on each other’s nerves. That’s when we realize what Christian grace is all about.
It isn’t just applied to the world and folks we have a causal relationship with; it begins at home.
It’s loving in spite of all our faults, aggravations and shortfalls. This quarantine can teach all of us a good lesson in true grace. After all, all things work to the good of those who love God and work according to His purpose.
Let true grace begin and reign in your home in these days of close contact and see what God can do for your relationships.
My wife keeps asking about my height and weight as the days pass by. Isn’t that sweet she is concerned how big I am because she wants to make sure things fit well when this is over?
