I'm going to take a break from the College World Series, where I just finished watching Auburn defeat Stanford 6-2 and stay alive in Omaha, to focus on a little recruiting news. As of right now, the Tigers only have two commitments in the 2022 class and that is the least of any team in the SEC. It's only mid-June and there's still plenty of time to put together a terrific class, but every day that goes by everyone else adds to their burgeoning classes.
Let's be clear, it's not for lack of trying. Auburn has had a steady flow of very impressive prospects in for official and unofficial visits over the last several weeks and that will continue for the rest of this month. The coaches also continue to work extremely hard putting on summer camps to evaluate young players on a massive scale. This will eventually pay huge dividends, but, unfortunately, the commitment dam has yet to break. Quite honestly, a lot of players are waiting to see what the Tigers do during the season. I don't blame them. After a failed coup to remove Bryan Harsin following a 6-7 season last year, how could anyone possibly see the Loveliest Village as a stable environment?
That puts a tremendous amount of importance on the 2022 football season and ramps up even more pressure on Harsin to overachieve. The Tigers open the year with five straight home games, so they'll have every opportunity to get off to a good start. A lot has been made about how many players have left the Plains through the transfer portal since last year. With the addition of a SR edge rusher from Western Kentucky this weekend, Auburn has now brought in ten players through the portal to offset the numbers.
Let's take a closer look at the players coming and going and truly weigh them in the balance. Obviously, Bo Nix was a huge contributor for three years and his replacement at quarterback will be greatly responsible for the Tigers' success or failure. WR Kobe Hudson, RB Shaun Shivers and OG Tashawn Manning were all major contributors as well, but frankly, won't be that difficult to replace. S Ladarius Tennison, DT Lee Hunter and DL/TE JJ Pegues all had tons of potential, but never made hardly any impact at Auburn. My biggest disappointments for players leaving actually revolve around those three. DL Caleb Johnson, S Ahmari Harvey, S Eric Reed, CB Dreshun Miller, DL Daniel Foster-Allen, WR Caylin Newton and DL Ian Matthews rarely ever saw the field. They were all buried on the depth chart behind better players.
It happens everywhere. As for the influx of new players, Zach Calzada from Texas A&M and Robby Ashford from Oregon will both compete in the fall to be the starting QB. They don't have to be more talented than Bo Nix, just more productive. That still might be a tall order. WR Koy Moore from LSU and WR Dazalin Worsham from Miami were both highly rated out of high school, but have both failed to live up to expectations in college. DL Jayson Jones from Oregon, DB DJ James from Oregon, LB Eugene Asante from UNC, DL Morris Joseph from Memphis, DB Craig McDonald from Iowa State and DL Marcus Bragg from WKU were all good, solid players at their previous school. I really believe the Tigers came out about even. Outside of Nix, they didn't lose anyone they couldn't live without, but they picked up a few pieces that could really help.