I was pumping gas at a local station near an interstate offramp once and thought I heard a bomb go off. It reminded me of the sound of a car bomb that went off next to my convoy in Baghdad. It was that loud. It turns out it was an 18-wheeler whose load had shifted as he rounded the off-ramp curve and then heeled on over and slammed the ground.
I’ve been in military aircraft and watched as the loadmasters worked to distribute the loads and personnel so that the weight was evenly distributed. It’s a heck of a thing for a cargo plane to be off balance. But the worst for being top heavy may be sailing vessels. When a ship is designed and built it is often what you cannot see below the water line that makes it an effective sailing ship. How deep the draft is, by virtue of the size of the keel, can be what prevents a ship from literally capsizing under its top weight.
Now let me switch gears on you. Keeping the concept of being top heavy in mind, what about government? If you imagine a government as being a ship (an analogy that Governor Ivey used several times when she took office) what happens when a government becomes so top heavy that it cannot sustain itself.
We the people are there to support and sustain and to be effectively served by the topside. But there must be a balance, a metacentric height between government and its people that prevents government growth from loading top while not drawing deep.
Right now, we are in a position where the Alabama state government has grown more in the past few years than the governments of California and New York. As neighboring states have openly worked to provide tax relief to their citizens Alabama’s government has spent surpluses thus far on itself. In the past few years, we’ve seen government shutdowns of businesses, churches, schools. Our own state funded UAB developed an app for use in tracking people’s movements and telling them to quarantine. Right now, there is a discussion underway about whether to expand the Obamacare Medicaid provisions and put more of Alabama’s citizens into a government run healthcare program.
The federal government is certainly top heavy with the ability to claim a right to direct its attention to virtually every aspect of our lives. Legislation in just the year has passed to fund green energy solutions that cannot stand up without government subsidies, allow for the hiring of 87,000 additional IRS Agents, emplace regulations that change how family farms can operate, and we’ve gone from being a net exporter of oil and gas to requiring imports simply because government said so.
I’m not so libertarian in my leanings that I don’t see the value in government. I know that there are true functions in a society that are intended for government to provide, and life would be worse without them. But Ronald Reagan once said that “a government big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take away everything you have.”
We must rightsize the government. We must ensure the people, who too often are not seen below the waterline of bureaucracy, are not so outweighed by a top-heavy government that we cannot even remain on an even keel at the dock.
We need to stop being so top heavy lest we capsize under our own weight.
Phil Williams is a former State Senator, retired Army Colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing Attorney.
