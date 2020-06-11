The quarterback is the most important position of all the sports and some of the most recognizable faces in all the sports world.
There are 32 NFL franchises yet there are not even 32 men in the world who can play the position at a high level. Millions of dollars go into the scouting, training, and rehabbing of quarterbacks. No cent is spared to make sure the signal caller gets whatever nutrition and care he needs to perform on Sundays.
Many of the quarterbacks we have gotten to know over the years are finishing the final chapters of their historic careers, opening the door for fresh faces and talent. The past three seasons have blessed us fans with some of the best quarterback play we have ever seen coming from some of the youngest players in the league right now. With that being said, here’s a list of the five best quarterbacks under the age of 25 who will allow their coaches and owners to sleep well at night for the next decade.
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Gritty and tougher than a $3 steak, Josh Allen has many of the qualities a coach and general manager are looking for in a franchise quarterback.
Allen has a huge frame like Carson Wentz and Cam Newton, but he does not take the chances those guys do on the field. Even with that cannon right arm, Allen doesn’t take near the risk, which can lean towards a more boring style, but two years in and he looks more durable.
He is also is taking on the leadership role a lot better than the other two mentioned.
4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
Watson is one of the most fun watches in all of football.
Arguably the game’s best improviser when the play breaks down, Watson is as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm.
Most would probably expect to see him higher on this list, but with the current general manager’s situation with Houston coach Bill O’Brien, Watson’s journey to the top of the league continues to get harder with less talent surrounding him. Look for his numbers to dip this year.
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Obviously if you’ve watched football in the last year you’ve heard all about this kid and his speed and it’s true, he’s the real deal.
While everyone else is infatuated with the way Jackson can run with the ball, to ignore the touch and velocity of his throws would be a crime. A Heisman Trophy winner and now an NFL MVP, the sky’s the limit for Lamar in the short term.
Long-term, though, his passing attack has to take that next step forward, which he is more than capable of doing.
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
If you would have asked this same question a year ago, there was no way this guy makes the list.
As a rookie Murray was getting a rookie head coach who couldn’t win games in college while also inheriting the worst roster in football and what did Murray do? Surprisingly, he killed it.
The game didn’t look too fast for him and his size never ended up being a real issue as expected. Look for Kyler to carry this new tradition of second year MVP winners.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Who’d you think was at the top, Josh Rosen?
Joking aside, Patrick Mahomes is special on a level we may have never seen. Every throw is poetry in motion and looks effortless. His skill is equally matched by charisma, giving his team unwavering belief in his abilities, which were on display this past postseason with double-digit downs in every game on the road to a Super Bowl victory.
Mahomes is the best player in the game right now and will be for years to come. The league is lucky to have him.