Alabama football has been the most dominant college program in recent memory since acquiring Nick Saban in 2007. Since Saban arrived on campus, five national championships have made their way to Tuscaloosa.
While the national championships are certainly impressive, what is even more jaw dropping is the number of talented players Saban has helped put into the Nation Football League. This is a list of the top 10 Tide players as of 2020 based on how good they are right now — not past accomplishments or accolades, but production within the past year or so.
10. Dont’a Hightower
One of the more feared players in football, Hightower doesn’t always get the praise Los Angeles’ Aaron Donald and Philadelphia’s Fletcher Cox might receive on a week-to-week basis, but quarterbacks and offensive coordinators are always aware of where No. 54 is on the field. Hightower is a beast against opposing teams’ rushing attacks and can drop into coverage or rush the passer on passing plays.
9. Calvin Ridley
Although Ridley has been outshining fellow Falcon Julio Jones for the better part of 2020, Ridley still has a long way to go to get on Jones’ level. A large reason for Ridley’s success is the fact Jones is double covered on almost every play. Despite that, Ridley is starting to cement himself as one of the better all-around receivers in the game. Ridley is lightning quick coming out of breaks, making it hard for defensive backs to keep up with him.
8. CJ Mosley
Although he is sitting out this season, Mosley is still the heartbeat of the Jets defense and his absence has been even more apparent with the Jets not being able to stop anyone in this so far winless season. Mosley has an injury history, but very few linebackers can do what he can when healthy.
7. Julio Jones
Jones has fallen quite a bit from the player has he been for the better part of the decade. He has never been a touchdown machine, but yardage is always in abundance with Jones, but not so much this year. He still has the strongest hands in the game outside of Arizona’s Deandre Hopkins but doesn’t have the full-on speed he had in previous years as he’s had trouble finding that next gear. Despite all of this, Jones still has a lot left in the tank and a lot to offer the Falcons or another team if Atlanta decides to dump him.
6. Josh Jacobs
Jacobs is a workhorse for the Las Vegas Raiders. He is as much of a threat in the passing game as he is running with the football. He hasn’t necessarily been the guy everyone thought he would be on a game-by-game basis, but despite the inconsistent play, Jacobs has proven to be worth the first round pick the Raiders gave up for him. The best part about Jacobs is he wasn’t used much in college, so he is still learning the game on the field and has not reached his full potential yet.
5. Minkah Fitzpatrick
Acquiring Fitzpatrick has no doubt helped the Steelers get where they are right now. In 24 games with the team, Fitzpatrick has nine interceptions for two touchdowns. He has been all over the place, roaming around like a linebacker and making plays all across the gridiron. Fitzpatrick is the perfect safety for modern day football because he can do it all — hit, cover, rush the passer, tackle in space. You name it, he has it.
4. Marlon Humphrey
One of the most underrated players in all of football, Humphrey is everything you could ask for in a cornerback. He is physical — not afraid to get in on tackles. Humphrey forces turnovers whether it’s fumbles or interceptions, always finding ways to give his team the ball. Most corners in today’s game are either good at man or zone defense but rarely both — Humphrey is that rare find. Opposing quarterbacks do their best to avoid him because bad things tend to happen when the ball gets thrown in his direction. Humphrey is truly a great player that rarely gets the recognition he deserves.
3. Eddie Jackson
When the Chicago Bears drafted Jackson in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, I doubt anyone in the front office knew they were drafting a future Hall of Famer. The Bears were able to steal Jackson due to a broken foot suffered his senior season. Since joining the league, Jackson has put himself into the conversation as one of the best safeties in football. In his short career with the Bears, Jackson has already accumulated seven fumble recoveries, 10 interceptions, six defensive touchdowns and 225 tackles. The Bears have already put him on the list of 100 greatest players in team history — a huge honor for one of the most storied teams in all of sports.
2. Kenyan Drake
Much like Jacobs, Drake didn’t have much action at the collegiate level. However, Drake has been exceptional, specifically since he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last season. Drake didn’t get much playing time for the Miami Dolphins who drafted him in 2016, allowing him to have fresh legs this late into his career. Since the beginning of 2019, Drake has rushed for 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns for an average of 4.7 yards per carry. Drake’s value has skyrocketed since joining the Cardinals, taking the pressure off Kyler Murray in his rookie and now sophomore seasons.
1. Derrick Henry
Does anything really need to be said about this guy? He’s the king of running backs right now in football and it doesn’t seem like he is going anywhere anytime soon. Henry is simply freakish. The countless photos of him towering over teammates or opposing defenders after games or during a workout don’t even seem real at times. If he continues to dominate at the pace he has been, it’s going to be hard to keep this guy out of Canton. We’ve never seen anything quite like Henry; the size and speed is enough to deal with, but he continues to get better as time goes on. A common saying in football nowadays is “he’s putting up video game numbers;” this does not apply to Henry because he does things each week you simply cannot do in Madden. There is nothing scarier in all of football than King Henry running straight at you full speed. Linebackers get punished dealing with Henry and defensive backs often times make business decisions when it comes to tackling him.
This list could have been made a ton of different ways, but as a non-Alabama fan and NFL junkie, I figured I would share my knowledge of how the Crimson Tide players are faring at the highest level. A year ago this list would have been different and in a year from now could look completely different with guys like Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III beginning to come into their own. This list was actually incredibly hard to make and I had to leave off dozens of good, if not great players off this list.
Ryne Gallacher is a sports writer for The Outlook.