Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have had more success in a 20-year span than any other team in the NFL’s 100-year history. Super Bowl trophies, MVP honors, AFC Championships — what hasn’t the Bill Belichick and Brady combination accomplished?
Now with the season ending, things feel different in Boston than during previous offseasons. Over the last couple seasons, rumors have come out Belichick is ready to move on from Brady, even though Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft aren’t as ready as Belichick to call it quits on an era.
Much like Brady replacing Drew Bledsoe, Belichick has consistently drafted quarterbacks during his tenure. After Brady and the Patriots came back in the Super Bowl versus Seattle, Brady was suspended for the first four games of the following season.
That ushered in Jimmy Garoppolo for his first regular-season action and he did not disappoint in Brady’s absence. With Garoppolo playing well, Kraft knew Belichick wanted to make the move from Brady to Garappolo.
That wasn’t going to fly with Kraft, who forced Belichick to trade Garoppolo. Belichick traded the promising young quarterback to San Francisco for a second-round pick. Essentially, he traded Jimmy for peanuts out of spite and the 49ers went on to make the Super Bowl just two years later — somewhat proving Belichick right.
Now with Brady’s contract up and a 20-year career in the books, everything is up in the air for the 42-year-old legend.
Selfishly I wish Brady would stay in New England. There are plenty of teams looking for quarterbacks that would love to sign him for a year or two, but it doesn’t seem right. Much like Kobe Bryant, there’s something special about seeing a player stay in one location for their career, especially such a successful and fulfilled one like Brady’s.
There are three situations that give Brady a real chance at winning one more ring.
The first team everyone is pointing towards as the best chance of landing Brady is the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers have All-Pro and Pro Bowl players littered all over the roster. However, in this stage of Brady’s career, he needs a stable offensive line, which happens to be the biggest weakness of the Chargers. Ownership doesn’t seem to be all in on winning as well, which will be a huge factor in him picking a destination.
The next possibility is Dallas.
Dallas has as much talent as anybody in football with a deep and young roster but it is in need of a leader. Dak Prescott is not a future MVP or Super Bowl winner. He lacks leadership and doesn’t have the ability to make special throws. Brady to the Cowboys would leave me as a Philadelphia Eagles fan having too many sleepless nights.
The last team I feel isn’t getting much attention is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs have a very underrated roster and proved this year with Jameis Winston at the helm they have the best group of receivers in football. The Bruce Arian hire wasn’t my favorite hire last offseason, but it worked fantastically. The defensive secondary needs some work, but if they resign Shaquille Barrett to go along with Jason Pierre Paul and Vita Via on the defensive line, it’ll free up those young stud linebackers the Bucs are currently hoarding.
Although these situations would most likely get Brady to the playoffs, it’s hard to imagine him getting very far without Belichick and vice versa.
Belichick seems like he’s ready to hand the reigns to former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham and even though I think Stidham will be a good quarterback down the road, he’s no Tom Brady.