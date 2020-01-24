“Everything looks fine.”
That’s something I’ve heard at the doctor far too many times when I was far from fine.
Negative tests, normal bloodwork results and no diagnosis were all bad news to me — a girl just searching for answers.
Beginning around age 14, I struggled every day for many years. I had symptoms that weren’t normal for anybody, especially a teenager.
I didn’t live a normal teenage life. I pushed myself and went out — and past my limits — but I paid for it for days after. When I say “went out,” I don’t necessarily mean what you think of when you hear that phrase; I did have some of the fun party nights most teenagers had, but I mostly mean simply going to dinner or a movie with friends. That was too much for me.
My parents refrained from hugging me because they knew it hurt me to be touched. I was so sore all the time, feeling bruised all over and run over by an 18-wheeler. I had anxiety like no other; I couldn’t hardly handle Walmart without feeling tight-chested and hot. I got sick to my stomach almost every day.
I couldn’t wake up in the mornings; I was always late for homeroom because I was glued to my bed. I was so fatigued I couldn’t function. A nap was required after school on the days I didn’t have to suffer through a night of work, and sometimes I’d fall asleep at school. It wasn’t because I was lazy or didn’t care; I was sick.
But when you looked at me, I looked fine. Even new doctors would meet me and say, “Well, you’re young and healthy.” I’d quickly correct them: “No, no I’m not, not really at all.”
Because I seemed so fine, it was harder for doctors to take me seriously or want to dive into my case. They probably thought my anxiety was the root of all my symptoms. One doctor told me I just needed more fruits and vegetables, which, sure, a healthy diet can help health issues but it didn’t help mine.
My mama was the one who fought for me — my health. She researched all kinds of studies trying to figure out what was wrong with me. Whatever symptom it was, she was the one who found the right medicine and recommended a doctor prescribe it.
For years I hoped a doctor would waltz back into the patient room with bad news. I just wanted to be fixed. If something obvious would just show up in my bloodwork or a test would just come back positive, I could be treated. Each time I was told “everything is fine,” the more I felt like giving up.
I started to think maybe nothing was wrong. Maybe this is just me; maybe everyone feels this way.
But no, that wasn’t true. It was abnormal. No one should have to live with untreated symptoms that interfere with daily life. When you’re 15 and can’t spend the night with your friend or go on a first date because you know whatever you eat for dinner is going to make you sick, that’s not normal.
Doctor after doctor, referral after referral, test after test, and no luck. I had some things show up in my bloodwork consistently, such as high inflammation markers and was told I had chronic inflammation and started some treatment for that. But it didn’t fix me. There was more to it than that.
Years passed and I became a college student — still not a normal one. My friends were joining sororities before our first day of college and I was getting a sleep study, colonoscopy and endoscopy. Normal 18-year-old fun, right?
Four years of college and multiple jobs, and the struggling continued. I’m truly not sure how I managed to make it through. It was probably what my current doctor told me last Thursday: “You’re just full of sheer stubbornness and determination, aren’t you?” I sure am.
I continued to go to different doctors, try different diets and medications and other remedies. Nothing worked and my doctors were still stumped.
It wasn’t until I moved to Alexander City and went for a routine checkup with a new doctor things started to look up.
At that first appointment, the blood pressure cuff wouldn’t work.
“Huh, that’s weird,” the nurse said after multiple attempts.
She brought in the doctor who manually counted my pulse to determine my resting heart rate was at 182 beats per minute — normal maybe for mid-workout, but certainly not normal while calmly sitting in a patient chair.
After a few referrals, I was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). It’s a condition that affects every part of my body and causes dysfunction of everything my body does automatically, such as breathing, digestion, my blood pressure, heart rate and so much more.
I’m happy to say a couple years after my diagnosis I no longer struggle to get through each day. My body may do weird things such as dilate my pupils out of nowhere and increase my heart rate every time I stand, but I’ve learned how to treat my worst symptoms and despite still having all of them, I’m doing a lot better. I’m in control; I know what’s wrong and I know how to cope with it. But that’s only because I didn’t give up years ago.
I’m thankful for having a personal advocate — my mother — throughout my teenage years and early 20s and to have now become an advocate for myself and others like me who suffered for so long without answers.
I am open about my health because, more than once, I have helped someone else. If you feel off, chances are something is wrong. Don’t settle for it being “only anxiety” or as normal. Don’t give up after the first 10 doctors’ visits or ever. Being in control of your own health is a liberating thing, and once you finally find out what’s wrong, you can be on the road to feeling better.