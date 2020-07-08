Dear Editor,
Ask any teacher, student, administrator or parent of school-aged kids, and they’ll tell you the end of the 2019-20 school year has looked a whole lot different than it at the beginning. The impact of COVID-19 on education systems around the world has been stark. Millions of students traded classrooms for Zoom chats, and educators at nearly every level struggled to adapt to a completely new way of educating young people.
Unfortunately, this means it was also a time when many students lost much of the academic skills and knowledge they’d gained throughout the school year before the pandemic changed life as we knew it. The fact is, learning loss due to coronavirus school closures, dubbed the ‘COVID Slump’ by experts, is becoming a common phenomenon for many students across the nation — and one that’s actually preventable if the right measures are taken.
Consider this: About 84% of U.S. parents are worried COVID-19-related changes to their child’s education schedule and routine negatively impacted their learning, and 61% are worried their child’s college and career prospects will be negatively impacted, according to a recent Brainly survey of 1,600 moms and dads.
So how can parents prevent their children from backsliding during school closures? Eric Oldfield, chief business officer of Brainly and father of two school-age daughters, is well aware of the risks of two months out of the classroom can have on students, and he has tips aimed at combating it. Here are Oldfield’s five tips to help prevent COVID-19 learning loss:
1. Create handbuilt projects. With all the screen time kids are getting from online learning (not to mention their non-educational screen time), sometimes the best thing you can do to get kids flexing their brain muscles is to have them physically design and create something with their own two hands like a 3D puzzle, creative board game, pop-up storybook or time capsule, to name a few examples.
2. Take up an educational hobby. Now is the perfect opportunity for students to take up a new hobby. Learning a musical instrument, taking a coding class, or joining an online trivia league can help students of any age stay sharp through the pandemic days.
3. Move the learning outdoors. It may seem basic, but a little sunshine and fresh air are excellent for everyone’s mental health and can help bored students reinvigorate their learning by helping them escape the monotony of their home learning space. Physical activity can also help memory recall and increases mental dexterity. Try passing around a soccer ball in the backyard while learning the state capitals, or playing hopscotch while reciting new vocab terms.
4. Enroll your child in an online educational course. Think of it as a virtual summer camp. But before you blindly sign up for some online program, look for some specialized programs designed to keep children learning with engaging activities and personalized instruction, and take advantage of these slower months boost problem areas.
5. Encourage your child to keep his or her curiosity piqued. Even inquisitive children can use some coaxing to keep learning over the summer. There are many services in which children can ask questions, learn new things and keep stimulated to prevent the COVID slump.
Regardless of what you choose, staying mentally active during school closures (and throughout summer) can give your child a leg up this fall.
Brainly
New York