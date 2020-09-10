As the season approaches, it seems like now is as good of a time as ever to reach back into my (imaginary) bag of (nonexistent) fan mail and answer several of the (completely fabricated by me) hard-hitting questions my (grand total of zero) avid readers have:
1. Luke, are you still of the belief that true freshman quarterback Bryce Young will eventually be Alabama’s full-time starter in 2020? — Astra Zeneca, Kellyton
Great question, Astra. Even though Mac Jones is much more seasoned and had a very strong run as ’Bama’s starter to end 2019, I just have a gut feeling that Bryce Young will be too dynamic to keep on the bench. I can see a Jalen Hurts/Tua Tagovailoa scenario unfolding here with the caveat being that Young supplants Jones much earlier than Tagovailoa took over for Hurts.
2. How legitimate will the 2020 season be without the teams like Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State? — Vike O’Din, Windermere
It will be as legit as any other season in the history of college football. Ohio State was on probation in Urban Meyer’s first season of 2012, so despite going undefeated, the Buckeyes were not allowed to bludgeon Notre Dame like Alabama did that year in the BCS Championship. Why is this year any different than if the teams in question were on probation? In fact, they are on probation in a sense — just self-inflicted by poor conference leadership.
3. Is Georgia really the favorite in the SEC East now that heralded QB transfer Jamie Newman has opted out? — Lou Nesta, underneath Kowaliga Bridge
I am going to say UGA is still the favorite but not by a lot. Florida and Tennessee will definitely be improved; Kentucky is no joke and the Dawgs do face Alabama and Auburn from the West. However, Georgia’s defense is simply nasty and it opens with the perfect opponent to break in a new quarterback: Arkansas.
4. Is it just me, or have your articles been getting shorter and shorter lately? — Ox E. Cotton, West Santuck
You could be right about that. I generally don’t worry about the number of words in my column. But, if The Outlook wants to start paying me by the word, I am very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very sure I will beef up my content.
5. Do you have final SEC predictions now that several teams have had transfers, injuries and opt-outs? — Sim Balta, North Santuck
Sure do. Despite believing Texas A&M would finish second in the SEC West all summer, I have to lower the Aggies down a peg or two after being bitten by the injury and opt-out bugs. I also have to consider the other massive losses LSU has faced even after the initial other massive losses it had from players leaving for the NFL draft. Therefore, my Western Division picks are: 1. ’Bama 2. Auburn 3. Texas A&M 4. LSU 5. Ole Miss 6. Mississippi State and 7. Arkansas.
If I could rank Arkansas lower, I would. I just don’t see where the Hogs can win a game this year.
In the SEC East, I will still take Georgia to represent that division in the Mercedes Dome, but I am not super-confident. I believe the East will wind up this way: 1. Georgia 2. Florida 3. Kentucky 4. Tennessee 5. Missouri 6. South Carolina 7. Vanderbilt.
I still like ’Bama to win the SEC and move on the College Football Playoffs, along with Clemson, Oklahoma and, well, I have no idea yet. Let’s say Texas just to be unique.