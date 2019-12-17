I would like to say I was heartened by the reporting in the Alexander City Outlook on last week’s council meeting when they further discussed the potential of a pay raise for the mayor. What heartened me is they are talking about other options for the governance of the city. There are a lot of positives about hiring a city manager versus having a mayor, not the least of which is the city can hire someone with the right qualifications for the job rather than making do with those who might choose to run. It excited me this kind of forward thinking is taking place.
I know there are those that would like to fall back on, “This is the way it has always been,” but I think everyone can agree Alexander City is moving into the future — not living in the past. Everything good comes from looking at an issue from all sides.
Like a lot of people, I have kept an eye on the impeachment proceedings but feel like it is more political theatre than serious accusations. When Congress is interested in the truth, it will call people from all sides of the issue to testify — and not just those who support the Democratic point of view. The other day, I was thinking about the beauty of our government. Despite all the partisan politics and the chaos we are repeatedly told exists in the White House, our government is still running. Checks are going out; taxes are collected; our troops are still being fed and armed. While I know a lot of people look down on the civilian civil servants, the beauty of our system is our government continues to run — no matter what is happening on the Hill or in the White House. I have every faith it will continue to run no matter what the outcome of the impeachment proceedings.
Is anyone else concerned about the ages of the people running for president? I am. This is not against senior citizens — having most recently entered that category myself — but the frontrunners are in their 70s and will be teetering on elderly by the time the successful candidate’s term ends. I have nothing against experience, and I know it is said with age comes wisdom, but governing our country means gazing into the future, not looking over our shoulders to how it was in the past.
I am strongly in favor of term limits for members of Congress. I don’t know for certain, but I doubt our forefathers had a “professional” politician in mind when they created the Congress. It’s not supposed to be a lifetime career but a chance to serve the people of the state and serve the country. We are supposed to have a turnover of new ideas not provided by those who go to Congress to homestead. You must ask yourself why people would want to spend so long serving in Congress, given how often think they are entitled to a pay raise, and complain about their compensation and all their expenses. Yet, look at how many millionaire members of Congress we have. A lot of them were not millionaires when they arrived at the job. If we can’t get them to enact term limits, then perhaps it is up to the voters not to repeatedly vote the same people in election after election. Look at their records of accomplishments, not on just their ability to bring pork barrel payments to the state.