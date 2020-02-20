The college baseball season got underway over the weekend at Plainsman Park as the Auburn Tigers hosted the Flames from Illinois-Chicago.
It was a very impressive debut for the Tigers as they swept the four-game series in dominating fashion. Auburn scored a combined 44 runs during the four games while giving up only seven. All four starting pitchers were credited with a victory and combined to strike out 29 UIC batters. In total, the Tiger pitching staff struck out 49 and walked only 12.
Obviously, Illinois-Chicago will not be the most difficult opponent Auburn faces this year, but it was a tournament team last season.
It’s going to be very difficult for Tigers coach Butch Thompson to be upset with any aspect of his team’s performances this weekend. Well, the Tigers did make two errors, so there’s always something to work on I suppose.
Thompson is beginning his fifth year on the Plains and it’s pretty remarkable what he has already accomplished.
Just as a reminder, Auburn went through four coaches between 2001 and 2015. They made the NCAA tournament only six times during those 15 years and didn’t even make the SEC tournament seven times.
The program had fallen to near the bottom of the conference and, worst of all, gotten comfortable in its musty confines. The talent level across the board simply didn’t measure up and the only answers from those in charge were an endless line of excuses.
Then someone in the administration finally did his homework or just got lucky and hired a brilliant coach. In four short years, Thompson has taken the Tigers to an NCAA Regional, a Super Regional and the College World Series. He has transformed the roster into one of the most talented and deepest teams in the SEC harkening back to the glory days of Hal Baird in the late 1990s.
Auburn’s 2020 pitching staff is one of the deepest I can remember in quite some time. The Tigers have always had one dominant weekend starter over the years and a couple of other quality arms.
In recent years, it’s even had two dominant starters, but this season it appears Auburn could have four outstanding starting pitchers to go along with a deep bullpen. Junior Tanner Burns is considered the ace of the staff, but junior Jack Owen, redshirt-junior Bailey Horn and sophomore Richard Fitts all have dominant pitches.
Thompson had the good fortune a year ago to throw several freshmen into the fire to get great experience. That’s going to pay off big time in 2020. The bullpen is, again, a mix of experienced veterans and very talented freshman.
The Tigers are a team built to win in tournament play.
New pitching coach Tim Hudson looked comfortable and right at home in the Auburn dugout this weekend. The pitchers on staff should benefit greatly from his work ethic and knowledge of the game.
Of course, the depth of the team extends to the plate and the field as well. The Tigers knocked the cover off the ball this weekend.
If it can remain consistent, Auburn could be one of the best teams in the country. It’ll go through some ups and downs, but I definitely believe this team has what it takes to make another run to Omaha.